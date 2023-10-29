Highlights QPR could receive a massive £80 million windfall if Crystal Palace midfielder Eze is signed by Manchester City, thanks to their 20% sell-on clause.

QPR, currently struggling in the Championship, will need a significant budget to strengthen their team and improve their chances of avoiding relegation.

Potential signings with the Eze money include Daniel Crowley, Issac Olaofe, and Callum Styles, all of whom have been performing well in lower leagues.

QPR could be set for a huge transfer windfall should Manchester City follow through with their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Knowing the immense talent of England international, QPR were smart enough to insert a whopping 20% sell-on clause into the agreement when they sold Eze to Crystal Palace for £16 million in 2020.

The Hoops currently sit 23rd in the Championship, with just eight points from their opening 13 games, and will need a big change in fortunes if they are to stay up come the end of the season.

If they are to strengthen their options in the near future, the club will need a hefty budget to bring in any potential new faces.

With the departure of Ilkay Gundogan in the summer, Manchester City's pursuit of a new face in midfield was well documented, and despite the signings of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, the Blues are reportedly still interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Eze and could look to sign him in the upcoming transfer windows.

The move could reportedly see an enormous £80 million fee come the way of Crystal Palace, with 20% of that sum going back to Loftus Road.

With a potentially huge sum of money coming into the club, we take a look at who QPR should try and sign with the Eze money in the upcoming transfer windows.

Daniel Crowley

With Chris Willock's contract set to expire next summer, and a renewal looking unlikely due to the club's current situation, a move for a new attacking midfielder could be a priority for the R's in the upcoming transfer windows.

Crowley has more than proved this season that he could set the Championship alight and a move for the Notts County midfielder would be a clever one for the R's.

The midfielder has already made 18 appearances, scoring seven times and assisting twice, for a storming County side, who look like favourites for promotion from League Two.

There will likely be fierce competition for Crowley, but a big money offer could leave County with a big decision to make.

Issac Olaofe

Sticking with another man on fire in League Two, the Englishman has been on fire for Stockport County so far this season.

A campaign, that has seen him score 10 goals in 15 appearances, has put the former Millwall forward on the map and like Crowley, the 23-year-old could be in high demand during the summer transfer window.

Despite offering the in-form Sinclair Armstrong a new 5-year contract, uncertainty around whether he will re-sign could mean the search for a new number nine will begin for QPR, and Olaofe could be one of the names in-demand.

Callum Styles

With 11 appearances for Barnsley, who sit third in the Championship, the Hungarian international has looked impressive for the Tykes so far this season.

Such is the versatility of the 23-year-old, Styles can play in a number of different position including central midfield or as a forward, making him a useful asset to the R's if he were to come in for him.