Leicester City is the only team in the Championship that has not shared points with any of their opponents so far this season.

This unique trait could work in Leicester City's advantage in the promotion race, as other teams have dropped points.

Leicester City has an upcoming run of games that provides an ideal opportunity to regain momentum after two frustrating defeats.

Leicester City's momentum had slowed down prior to the November international break, after suffering two successive 1-0 defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

Many still believe that despite the two losses and blanks, the East Midlands outfit still maintain the strongest squad in the Championship, and therefore the depth and individual quality at their disposal should be enough to carry them through the remainder of the campaign.

However, there is one unique trait that the Foxes still hold which could also play a part in setting them aside from the rest, as the promotion race will continue to intensify in the coming weeks and months.

What is the unique trait still held by Leicester City?

Across the Championship, Enzo Maresca's men are the only side yet to share the points with any of their 16 opponents so far this campaign, which in some ways could play into their favour as they sit eight points ahead of Leeds United in third place.

How can this work to Leicester City's advantage in the promotion race?

Already, the teams below Leicester (excluding Ipswich Town) from third to sixth have dropped a combined total of 26 points between them, and had, for example, Leeds United turned those draws into wins, the division would have three sides all locked level on 39 points.

Looking at the next five matches, which from a Foxes standpoint, four of those are clashes where Maresca's men will be nailed down as favourites, with the most tricky assignment being a trip to Carlos Corberan's West Bromwich Albion on December 2nd.

Four wins would take their tally up to 51 points from 21 games.

To give some context, that is ten points clear of the tally accumulated by last season's title winners Burnley at the same stage of the season, as Vincent Kompany's men had already drawn eight of those games.

Will Leicester City get their momentum back on track?

As already mentioned, the upcoming run of games give an ideal opportunity to right the wrongs of the last two frustrating defeats in which the Foxes were still the dominant force, creating 22 shots but only working Illan Meslier and Seny Dieng a total of five times.

If anything, the two defeats could come as a blessing in disguise for Pep Guardiola's former assistant, as he is likely to learn more from his side's character to bounce back from an unexpected blip, as they could have already been far and away ahead of Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side at present if results fell in their favour, instead of being locked level on points just weeks before the two collide on Boxing Day.

What next for Leicester City?

Leicester return to action on Saturday with a home fixture against an in-form Watford side who are undefeated in six.

This represents a potential banana-skin fixture where the Hornets would be content with a point against the leaders, but the Foxes will settle for no less than a maximum to return to their former selves.