If Leeds United player’s situation remains unchanged, Coventry, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland must all rekindle transfer interest: Opinion

Despite having been in and out of the side at times, on the whole, Charlie Cresswell’s loan spell with Millwall this season has been a positive one.

Indeed, with just seven senior appearances to his name for Leeds United, last summer, the young defender headed to The Den temporarily to gain more experience and playing time – a feat he has achieved.

So far in 2022/23 for example, the 20-year-old has featured 22 times in all competitions for the Lions, with the vast majority of those coming in the Championship, where the club currently reside 6th in the league standings.

He has clearly impressed in those appearances, too, with there being several clubs reportedly chasing his permanent signature during the winter window last month.

Indeed, Sunderland and Middlesbrough were both touted as potential destinations for the centre-half, the former on loan and the latter permanent, meanwhile, we also know Coventry City were also keen on a permanent switch.

In fact, as per a recent FLW exclusive, Cresswell had agreed to join Coventry City on a permanent deal late in the window, but in the end, performed a u-turn and changed his mind, instead opting to remain a Leeds United player.

Now, given his age and that he came up with the club, the fact he still harbours first-team Leeds United ambitions is certainly no fault on his behalf, and, with our exclusive revealing that it was thought Cresswell would be happy to see the back of Jesse Marsch, it may be that his fortunes under a new boss at Leeds change when he returns there in the summer.

However, if indeed his situation does not change, and he is once again deemed surplus to requirements, Coventry City and Middlesbrough should both rekindle their permanent transfer interest in the Whites man.

Think you’re a hardcore Middlesbrough fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who was the club's league top scorer in 2021/22? Isaiah Jones Andraz Sporar Duncan Watmore Matt Crooks

Furthermore, Sunderland should also consider a permanent move having been keen to take him on loan.

Come the summer, Cresswell will still only be on the verge of being 21, and with a deal expiring in 2025, it could well be the last chance Leeds get to cash in on the player without his valuation being effected by an expiring deal.

Coventry have long relied on loanees at the back in recent times, whether it was Jake Clarke-Salter last season or Callum Doyle and Jonathan Panzo this, so the addition of a promising young defender that was actually theirs to build around moving forwards would surely be welcomed.

Furthermore, Michael Carrick will no doubt be looking to put his stamp on his Middlesbrough squad this summer having only been in charge for a brief period before January.

With Middlesbrough reportedly having been willing to listen to offers for both Anfernee Dijksteel and Paddy McNair back in January, it could be that Carrick wants to freshen up his defensive options at the Riverside and having been previously interested, there’s no reason Cresswell wouldn’t be a good option.

Sunderland, meanwhile, whilst only interested in a loan deal back in January ought to consider a permanent switch.

Cresswell is a young, up and coming talent that could not only improve in the years to come, but also yield the club a nice transfer profit if they handle his development properly.

Indeed, then, if Charlie Cresswell remains surplus to requirements at Leeds United in the summer, Coventry, Middlesbrough and Sunderland must rekindle their previous interest in the 20-year-old.