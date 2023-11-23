Highlights Leeds United is reportedly interested in signing young Ghanaian centre-back Nathaniel Adjei from Hammarby, but this could mean the end for Charlie Cresswell.

Adjei has been impressive in the Swedish league and is being linked to stronger leagues, with the potential cost of the transfer being around €3-4 million.

Cresswell has struggled to break into Leeds' plans this season and lacks the pace and ball-playing ability that Adjei possesses, making his future at the club uncertain. A loan move may be the best option for him to get regular first-team football.

Leeds United are reportedly in the race for the signature of Hammarby’s 21-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Adjei, with Celtic and Rangers also keen on the young defender.

However, with four centre-backs on the club's books, it is likely that signing Adjei would spell the end for at least one of them, with Charlie Cresswell perhaps the most likely candidate.

Adjei is a Ghanaian U-23 international who plays as a centre-back for Hammarby IF in the Swedish Allsvenskan, having initially started in his homeland with local club Danbort FC.

In July 2022, Adjei was eventually promoted to Hammarby's first-team, completing a permanent transfer from Danbort after an initial loan and signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Swedish top-flight side.

He initially played infrequently, but has developed well this season and been heavily involved. He has mostly operated as a central defender, but also as a right-back infrequently as well.

Adjei has 31 appearances and one goal to his name for Hammarby, but is naturally being linked to stronger leagues after impressing the Allsvenskan already.

Dutch outlet Voebtal Krant are reporting that Leeds are one of a number of clubs that are looking to sign the centre-back in the January window. It is claimed that a deal to sign the 21-year-old would cost around €3-4million, which equates to around £2.6 - £3.5million.

They are not the only second tier side interested, with Preston, Middlesbrough, QPR, and Sunderland all scouting Adjei's progress, and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also said to be monitoring him amongst other clubs further into Europe as well.

What does this mean for Charlie Cresswell?

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship outfit Millwall, where he developed well and played 30 times at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season.

The 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since relegation to the Championship but has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans.

The Whites have looked less defensively sound when having to call upon Liam Cooper or Cresswell to fill in for Pascal Struijk or Joe Rodon at the heart of their defence. That pair have formed a formidable partnership, with Cresswell less suited to Farke's style of play than the others.

Adjei has something Cresswell doesn't: pace. Cresswell may have the physical capabilities but is not a ball-player and lacks the recovery speed to be a better option than any of Leeds' other options, who are all better in possession than the 6'3" centre-back.

Aerially, he is fantastic, but whilst he doesn't suit the style, and with Adjei emerging as a potential target - his days could be numbered at Elland Road, at least in the short-term.

The season hasn't transpired as he hoped it might so far, starting just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties. Cresswell's last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th. He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027, but the question remains to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him. Perhaps a loan may be best if a player like Adjei comes in.

It's doing neither Cresswell nor Leeds any good for him to be languishing in the reserves and not playing regular first-team football at the present time. A number of clubs in the second tier would be keen, and that could be his get-out until next summer when all parties can re-evaluate the situation with the academy graduate.