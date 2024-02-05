Highlights Ipswich Town's recent signings of Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi could be the key to their promotion hopes.

The two strikers offer goalscoring ability and creativity in the attack, filling a void left by injured striker George Hirst.

Ipswich had a more productive transfer window compared to promotion rivals Leeds United and Southampton, potentially giving them the edge in the race for automatic promotion.

If Ipswich Town manage to beat both Leeds United and Southampton to the automatic promotion spots this season, then the final four days of the transfer window could well have made all the difference in the race for the top two.

The Tractor Boys have shocked the Championship following their promotion from League One last year.

While usually clubs would be expected to be battling relegation in their first season in the league, Kieran McKenna's side have surprised everyone by challenging for automatic promotion as one of the most exciting teams in the league.

They still face a tough battle against heavyweights Southampton and Leeds United but Town's final January flurry could make all the difference.

Ipswich signed Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi in January

Al-Hamadi joined from AFC Wimbledon in a deal worth £1 million plus add-ons in the days leading up to the closure of the transfer window, with the reported fee being the record transfer ever received by the Dons for one of their players.

He scored 13 times in League Two, attracting reported interest from a host of EFL sides before joining the promotion-chasing outfit at the end of the transfer window.

Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon statistics this season - Transfermarkt Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 23 1971 13 6

Al-Hamadi's six assists also make him an enticing prospect, as the 21-year-old has shown the ability to create as well as score, which is something needed in a striker in McKenna's team.

His signing was followed by the deadline-day capture of Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth, winning a hotly-contested race for the Wales international's signature.

Despite him being courted by several different clubs in the Championship, including Sunderland and Cardiff City, it was Ipswich that attracted Moore to their club, signing him on a loan deal until the end of this season.

His numbers for the Cherries this season may not be much to write home about but, importantly, he has done the job in the second tier before - with 47 goals in 155 second tier games, including 20 in a single season with the Bluebirds.

Kieffer Moore Bournemouth statistics this season - Transfermarkt Appearances Minutes Goals Assists 8 100 1 0

The two transfers took place within just four days at the end of the transfer window. This could be seen at the end of the league campaign as one of the biggest four days of Ipswich's season if the two strikers can fire them to promotion.

Two signings in four days could make the difference between promotion or play-offs

The signings of Moore and Al-Hamadi could help get Ipswich back in goalscoring form and pip both Leeds and Southampton to the second spot in the table.

With Leicester City favourites to win the league, the number two spot is up for grabs and three of the top teams in the league are expected to fight it out for automatic promotion.

With Leeds' sole transfer in the winter window being the loan deal for Connor Roberts, and Southampton missing out on bringing in Manuel Benson to alongside loanee David Brooks, the end of the transfer window was disappointing for the two clubs.

Ipswich clearly had a much more productive final four days of the window, which could make all the difference.

One of the biggest issues the Tractor Boys have faced this season is the loss of striker George Hirst. The forward went down to injury at the end of December and could miss the bulk of the Championship fixtures remaining, in a huge disappointment for Ipswich.

His role as the top of an attacking front four cannot be understated, as his work as a target man allowed Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, and Nathan Broadhead to get forward and contribute themselves to the attack.

Since Hirst's injury, the Tractor Boys have struggled for goals, and the inclusion of these two new strikers could help light the fire under the Ipswich forwards and get the side back on from to continue their promotion push.

Related Kieran McKenna reacts as Ipswich Town player leaves Portman Road Experienced midfielder Lee Evans has been released from his contract in order to find regular game-time elsewhere

McKenna seems to have made two transfers that could even be an improvement on their current line-up, with two players at opposite ends of their careers that could help motivate the other throughout the second half of the campaign.

Moore is a seasoned international, whose last full season in the Championship saw him net 20 goals in an inconsistent Cardiff side. These performances earned him a move to Bournemouth, but despite his ability, Moore has struggled to nail down a starting spot in the side.

This lack of chances for the Cherries was the biggest reason for his departure and his signing for Ipswich may actually be the ideal thing for Al-Hamadi.

The Iraq international has zero experience in the Championship and can learn from Moore in training and on the pitch how to play against the second-tier defenders while there is less pressure on him to hit the ground running.

The six-month loan deal is ideal for both the player and the club. Moore will have the chance to show his worth in the Championship before hopefully returning to Bournemouth next year to fight for a place in the Premier League side or moving on in the summer.

Meanwhile, by the time Moore leaves the club when his loan expires, Hirst should be back to full fitness and ready to lead the line once again, competing with Al-Hamadi for a starting spot in the team.

The two signings coming just four days apart may have transformed Ipswich's season, adding more firepower to an already impressive squad, and giving them the best chance to pip Southampton and Leeds to promotion to the Premier League.