Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman insists they are relaxed about the striker situation at the club, as he explained that they didn’t want to overpay in January.

Sunderland fail to bring in a striker

Even though the Black Cats sit 7th in the Championship table, there has been a lot of frustration around the club in the last month or so.

Championship Table (As it stands prior to Bristol City vs Leeds) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 29 36 69 2 Ipswich Town 28 16 59 3 Southampton 28 21 58 4 Leeds United 29 25 57 5 West Brom 28 13 45 6 Coventry City 29 13 44 7 Sunderland 29 8 43 8 Hull City 28 4 42

Michael Beale has had a mixed start since he was named as Tony Mowbray’s successor, and the club didn’t bring in a natural number nine in the window.

Mason Burstow, Nazariy Rusyn and Luis Semedo were all signed in the summer, but they have just two league goals combined so far. Therefore, many felt a striker had to be the priority in January.

So, there was some disappointment that the club failed to get a deal over the line, with the spotlight turning to Speakman.

Kristjaan Speakman explains Sunderland transfer stance

Yet, speaking to the BBC, the key Sunderland figure outlined why they didn’t get a new striker through the door, as he discussed the difficulties of the winter window, along with a reluctance to go for a player that wasn’t a top target.

“The nine position is very similar to the rest of them in which you have three or four targets that you obviously have to try to prioritise. I think the forward position is always an area you want to try and strengthen and improve if you can.

“We went right down to the wire on three or four of them and then at the end of it, you know, it wasn't meant to be for various reasons. Availability and ultimately choice.

“I think sometimes finance can get drawn into it. Ultimately, you've always got a choice if you want to go and spend more and more but there also comes a point where you have to evaluate that against the value. On this occasion that didn't come through for us so it's not something that was sitting around in huge frustration if I'm quite frank with you.

“We're happy we improved the forward line with Romaine joining us and ultimately we've got three players in the building that we believe in and obviously we want to make sure that they can have the opportunity. They also need to step up and perform, don't they?”

Sunderland can still reach the play-offs

Beale will no doubt be disappointed that he didn’t get a striker through the door, but it should still be noted that he is working with a quality Championship squad.

In Jack Clarke they have one of the standout individuals in the league, and he has taken the responsibility to score goals this season. Elsewhere, the likes of Burstow and Rusyn have ability, and, as Speakman alludes to, it’s about improving the current group.

We will see in May whether this is a costly decision, but the play-offs is still a very real possibility for Sunderland right now, and they will believe they can secure a return to the Premier League with the squad they have.