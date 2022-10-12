“If I’m honest with myself..” – Sonny Bradley makes frank admission about his season with Luton Town so far

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley has not had the start to the season he would’ve wanted and has only made seven appearances for his side so far this campaign.

Bradley has played the last two games for his side which has seen the Hatters pick up two points in two games but concede three goals.

Prior to that, Bradley played in his side’s draw against Coventry City and loss against Bristol City although the centre-back has admitted that these were not his best performances.

Nevertheless, Bradley insists he can handle any criticism that comes his way as he told Luton Today: “It’s been a bit of a tricky start.

“I think I’ve started the season okay, the first few games, then we go away to Bristol City, I had not a great game.

“Then I came back in against Coventry and if I’m honest with myself, I wasn’t good enough.

“Was I ready? Probably not, it’s my responsibility as a player to make myself ready and make myself available, but I’ve also got to be honest as well and if I’m not ready I’ve got to say.

“We drew that game and it wasn’t the end of the world, but I picked up an injury after that, so its been a bit stop-start.

“Over the past few weeks I’ve been working incredibly hard to get my fitness up, and to make myself available and to get right.

“Look, I’ve received a little bit of criticism over the past four or five weeks and I probably deserve it. I can take it, I take it on the chin.

“All I can do it train harder, be the same captain that I am and the same leader and when I’m asked to perform, like I have done today [Saturday], I put a shift in and I help us get the result we want.”

The Verdict:

Sonny Bradley has not had the start to the new season that he would’ve wanted and he will no doubt be keen to increase his level of performance in the hope that he can contribute more to his side going forward.

However, as captain of the club, he is the player that’s likely to come under more scrutiny when things are not going as right on the pitch.

Luton are starting to pick up form now and the centre-back has been in the side so should this continue he will no doubt receive his fair share of praise soon too.

As captain, he is able to take the negative comments and will be keen to put it right on the pitch going forward.