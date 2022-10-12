“If I’m honest” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit disagrees with Jon Dahl Tomasson verdict on Wigan flashpoint

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wigan Athletic got the better of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last night, moving within two points of their local rivals after a 1-0 win.

Nathan Broadhead’s goal was the difference on the night, coming in the 62nd minute after Thomas Kaminski had denied Will Keane.

There was a touch of controversy around the goal, though, given the pressure Keane was putting on Tyler Morton to turn over possession.

Our Wigan fan pundit, Adam Pendlebury, agreed it was a decision that could’ve gone either way.

“You could argue that there was a foul in the build-up to the goal but it’s one of those that I don’t think was an absolute certainty. Sometimes they go for you, sometimes they don’t,” Adam explained to FLW.

“I can’t definitively say no it wasn’t but I’ve seen them not given in the past.

“It wasn’t a dead cert foul but I agree it was open to debate.”

Can you score 25/25 on this quiz about Blackburn Rovers flops from over the years?

1 of 25 Who did Nikola Kalinic sign from? Dinamo Zagreb Hajduk Split HNK Rijeka Ludogorets

One man that didn’t agree with the decision was Blackburn boss, Jon Dahl Tomasson, who told Sky Sports: “I was surprised that the goal was allowed because it’s a free-kick on Morton. He’s getting pulled back.”

We put the decision to our Blackburn fan pundit, Toby Wilding, who disagreed with what the Blackburn head coach made of the incident.

He told FLW: “It wasn’t a foul for me, if I’m honest. There was pressure on Morton from Will Keane but there wasn’t enough there from the Wigan striker to really impede him to the point where a foul was given.

“Even with the attentions of the Wigan man, there was still time for Morton to play a pass to one of the options around him or even potentially knock it long to safety. It was his mistake, in all honesty, and one that Liverpool will be hoping he can learn from.

“I’d have been surprised if it was given as a foul.”

The Verdict

It’s not often that you get three very different opinions on one decision in a game that proved so crucial – particularly when they are coming from two separate clubs!

In terms of last night’s decision, you’d be tempted to side with Toby. Whilst there was a pull and some contact, is it really enough to warrant a free-kick?

Blackburn should’ve dealt with things better and got the ball into a less dangerous area.

Thoughts? Let us know!