“If I’m being honest..” – Rotherham United fan pundit reacts as Middlesbrough eye Millers midfielder

Rotherham United made a disappointing return to the Championship last weekend, as they were beaten 3-1 by Bristol City.

That result means the Millers have only won one of their last eight games in the league, a run that has seen the Yorkshire outfit slide down the table.

Rotherham now sit in 18th place, just two points above the relegation places. The Millers appointed former Exeter manager Matt Taylor as their new manager in October after Paul Warne departed to take over at Derby County.

Taylor has now overseen 12 games in charge of the Yorkshire club, and during that time they’ve taken points against sides in and around them, made it tough in games against Norwich City and Burnley, and even picked up a surprise win against Sheffield United.

As things are turning out slightly difficult on the pitch, off it Rotherham have suffered a blow as it has emerged that Middlesbrough are interested in signing midfielder Dan Barlaser in the January transfer window, according to a report by Football Insider.

The report claims that Michael Carrick is a big fan of the midfielder and is keen to sign him in January, while Barlaser’s contract at Rotherham expires at the end of the season.

In light of this news, here at FLW, we asked Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre if he could see that move happening and how much he thinks it will take for the club to agree to sell Barlaser despite his contract situation.

He told FLW: “Yeah, I saw that Dan got linked with a move to Middlesbrough, but if I’m being honest, I can’t see him moving in January.

“Simply because he will want to stay and see out his contract or at least sign a contract extension. But in terms of how much it would take if he were to leave, it would easily be upwards of £5 million easily.

“I think he is our most influential player for sure and one of if not the most influential player in the league. He’s fantastic in every aspect, and he’s only getting better and better, so it should take a lot of money for him to leave.”

The Verdict

It’s a very tricky deal for Middlesbrough to complete because, despite Barlaser’s deal coming to an end, Rotherham will want a reasonable fee for the midfielder.

While Boro will see this as a reason to get him on the cheap, there is the potential for a standoff between the two sides. It’s unclear at this moment in time what Barlaser would prefer to do, as the ball is in his court for what he wants to do with his future.

However, considering his performances for the Millers in the last 18 months, a fee of around £5 million is probably a fair amount.