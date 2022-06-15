“If I’m being honest” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on 2021 West Brom signing

Arriving from Sheffield Wednesday last summer, Adam Reach proceeded to feature 34 times in the league for West Brom during the last campaign.

Of these 34 appearances, Reach started 21 matches, netting twice and providing a further two assists in the process.

With this summer set to be a big one in regards to recruitment, it remains to be seen how Steve Bruce views him and whether he can emerge as an integral first-teamer.

Speaking to FLW about Reach, and what he needs to add to his game to feature regularly next season, Carlton Palmer said: “He is a talented player. I’ve seen him many a time for Sheffield Wednesday. If I’m being honest, I’m not really sure what his best position is.

“And if I’m being honest, he lacked a bit of consistency at Sheffield Wednesday. And if he’s going to play under Steve Bruce and they’re going to get promotion, he’s got to find it.”

The verdict

A player who could perhaps see his game time decrease as Bruce looks to head in a new direction with his West Brom team, Reach will be hoping that he can see regular minutes next season.

Following a campaign that disappointingly turned from one with promise to a mediocre 10th-placed finish, expectations levels are set to rise in the Midlands.

The arrival of John Swift has perhaps already dented his chances for regular inclusion next season, whilst their business in the immediate future could also damage his first-team opportunities.

As Palmer says, it is difficult to determine what his best position is, however, this can act as a good thing, with his versatility likely to give him more first-team chances.