“If I’m being brutally honest” – Steve Bruce makes admission about his West Brom transfer plans

West Brom’s season was up and down last time out and despite a 1oth place finish, they will have been disappointed not to have been battling for the play-offs.

However, Steve Bruce is prepared to work hard this summer to make sure he has a side that can compete at the top next season with a top six finish the target.

The Baggies have done some good business so far having signed John Swift and Jed Wallace both on free transfers and it seems as though the list of targets is fairly strong too.

However, the Albion boss isn’t just looking externally for talent as he believes there is some to be utilised in the club’s youth.

That being said, the club will need to offload some players still this summer if he is to have space for them all.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the 61-year-old admitted he will have to be harsh with his cutting saying: “There’s going to be one or two leaving because it’s just starting if I’m being brutally honest. We will see what develops.

“We’ve got to balance the squad. We don’t want too many. We’ve got to make way for some youngsters who are doing very well.

“Some of them will come away with us in pre-season and see what they can bring to the group. We’ve got to make decisions, but thats my job to make decisions and hopefully I make the right ones.”

The Verdict:

Considering Bruce did not start last season as Baggies manager, it comes as little surprise that there are changes that there are changes being made to the squad this summer as the boss works to make the team fit his way of playing.

So far, Albion fans will be pleased with the additions to their side as they show ambition to push up the table next season and the fact they were both free transfers is brilliant business.

Bruce seems keen to use young players at the club and bring them up into the first team which is a fair and cheap option as long as he doesn’t rely too heavily on them because in a side pushing up the table, experience counts for something too.