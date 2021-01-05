Latest News
‘If I was in his shoes’ – Norwich City tipped to hold firm over star man as Arsenal and Leeds United interest hots up
Chris Sutton has described reports of a £15million exit for Emi Buendia as ‘insulting’.
The Norwich City star has been a central figure for Daniel Farke so far this term having scored seven goals and racked up seven assists in 19 appearances so far.
As a result the Argentine has attracted plenty of interest from the Premier League with both Arsenal and Leeds United linked with a move.
Reports have suggested that the Gunners may be eyeing a £15million move for the player this month, but according to former striker and pundit Sutton, that wouldn’t be a deal that represents anything like his true worth.
Speaking on BBC 5Live, as quoted by the Eastern Daily Press, Sutton said: “I would think the fact that Norwich showed great loyalty and faith in him [would convince him to stay]. I think he was playing in a Spanish second division team. They have made him.
“They have turned him into the player and given him the profile which he has now. Extremely talented player. All I have to say is that he has to see this season through. He owes it to Norwich City.
“If I was in his shoes, I would see it through. I would get Norwich back to the Premier League then I would say ‘thank you very much, Norwich City, you have been great for me and I have been great for you.’. And then I’d go on way and everybody is happy.
“I have seen the figure £15 million bandied about. That’s insulting. Why would Norwich sell a player who would be such an integral part of getting them promoted?”
The Verdict
Chris Sutton is absolutely right.
A fee of £15million for a player of Emi Buendia’s quality is far too low given the quality of his performances this season and last.
There’s a genuine chance that Norwich will be back in the top flight next term and with the Canaries under no pressure to sell I just can’t see them offloading him for this amount.