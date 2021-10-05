‘If I score a goal like this one at the City Ground I’ll go crazy’ – Nottingham Forest’s Rodrigo Ely reacts to wonder goal scored by him on Fifa

Nottingham Forest defender Rodrigo Ely has claimed he would ‘go crazy’ if he scored a ‘worldie’ of a goal at the City Ground, after seeing a video on Twitter.

The player has yet to make an appearance for the side but has a wealth of experience across Europe that will no doubt come in useful to Steve Cooper’s side when he does make his first-team bow.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Brazilian from taking to social media to claim just how crazy he would go if he managed to bag a goal on home turf at the City Ground.

After a fan messaged the defender on Twitter with a video of the player scoring a “worldie” on FIFA 22, the took it upon himself to reply and claim that if he managed to repeat the feat in real life, then he would ‘go crazy.’

If I score a goal like this one at the City Ground I'll go crazy 🤪 #NFFC https://t.co/RrP4h8pwzp — Rodrigo Ely (@RodriElyOficial) October 4, 2021

Ely has plied his trade for the likes of Deportivo Alaves, Reggina and even AC Milan but now finds himself playing his football in England and the Championship with Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year old has been partial to a goal or two in the past – he notched five in total for Alaves to be exact. If he could emulate that FIFA goal in real life, then it would be sure to go down a treat at the City Ground amongst the Forest faithful.

With the Brazilian still yet to feature though, he remains somewhat of an unknown quantity. But, with his wealth of experience, he could prove to be an astute addition to the squad.

The Verdict

Ely would no doubt love to bag a goal similar to the one in the video for Forest but regardless of his efforts at the top end of the pitch, it’s at the back where he could really shine.

The 27-year old arrives at the club with so much knowledge and expertise during his time in Spain and Italy and it means that Steve Cooper could have a defensive rock on his hands when he gets given the go-ahead to play for his new side.

If he can shore up the defence and help lead his team up the table and back towards the promotion places, then he should become a fan favourite regardless of his goalscoring exploits.