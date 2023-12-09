Highlights Hull City's recent success in the Championship has surprised many after years of struggling in lower leagues.

The team's manager, Liam Rosenior, is looking to strengthen the squad in January to boost their chances of reaching the playoffs.

One potential signing is winger Ryan Kent, who has struggled for playing time at Fenerbahçe and has attracted interest from other clubs like Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth.

Hull City have probably taken many by surprise with how well they have performed so far this season.

The Tigers have been languishing in the bottom half of the Championship or even in League One for the last couple of seasons.

But since the appointment of Liam Rosenior, Hull have been on an upward trajectory, and it has got even better this campaign, as they sit in the final play-off spot after 19 league games of football.

Hull have won eight of their 19 league games this season, and that has helped them reach the 30-point mark already, eight points behind third-place Leeds United.

Rosenior will hope his side can continue this fine work they are doing, and he may have his eye on adding in January to boost his side's chances of success.

January isn’t too far away now, and one name that has emerged as a potential option is former Rangers and now Fenerbahçe winger Ryan Kent.

Hull City interested in signing Ryan Kent

City are expected to be busy in the January transfer window as they look to further strengthen their bid for a play-off spot in this campaign.

Hull are already gifted with a few attacking options, but according to Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu on the Sports Digitale YouTube channel, via Sport Witness, they are keen on signing former Rangers man Ryan Kent on loan in January.

The 27-year-old only joined the Turkish giants in the summer and while he has started in all of the club’s five UEFA Europa Conference League matches, the winger has barely got a chance in the Turkish league.

Kent has started just one of the seven league games he has featured in and with him clearly being down the pecking order, it seems a move away in January looks likely.

However, Hull aren’t the only side interested in signing Kent, as it was reported in the middle of November that Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth are also keen on the former Liverpool academy graduate.

Hull City signing Ryan Kent would boost their promotion chances

This news emerging just shows how far Hull have come in the last year or two, as they were always being linked with players with lower calibre, but here they are keen to sign an attacker who has excelled at Rangers.

The Tigers already have a bundle of attacking options, with the likes of Scott Twine, Liam Delap, Adama Traore, Jason Lokilo, and Jaden Philogene already on the books and playing regularly.

However, it seems that Rosenior is not happy to just settle for that, as he wants to further strengthen it with Kent, who has impressed in the past.

The 27-year-old’s best season for numbers came in the 2020/21 season, where he started 36 of the 37 games he was available for in the Scottish Premiership. He scored 10 goals and recorded nine assists that campaign for Rangers, meaning he was scoring a goal every 0.30 times per 90 minutes as well as an assist every 0.27 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

He has scored three goals and registered three assists in his previous appearances in the Championship. He has managed 25 shots in total in those appearances, with him averaging a shot 0.20 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

When he last played in the second tier, he wasn’t at his physical best, but having excelled at Rangers, he would be returning as a much better player who is in need of regular first-team football.

Philogene seems to have nailed down the left-hand side this season, so if Kent were to join Hull, it would likely see him play on the right-hand side. But, with the many attacking options the club has, wherever Kent were to play, you can see him flourishing in this Hull side and giving Rosenior a nice headache when it comes to team selection.

The Hull boss will know that if his side is going to last the distance, they need to add one or two players to the squad, and if they add Kent, then their promotion credentials have to be taken very seriously.