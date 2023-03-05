“If he’s not given the boot after that performance…” – Watford fan pundit slams delivers scathing Slaven Bilic verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Slaven Bilic arrived at Watford back in September to replace Rob Edwards in the Vicarage Road dugout with promotion on his CV and a lot more experience to deal with a squad that had just been relegated from the Premier League.

Unfortunately for Hornets fans though, the Croat has not had the impact either desired or expected at the club.

There was no major new manager bounce for Bilic earlier in the season as he lost three of his first five matches in charge, but despite the inconsistent form Watford have been in the play-off spots for much of the 2022-23 campaign.

Results have gotten worse though and they have won just one of their last eight league matches – their latest stalemate this weekend against Preston North End was just their eighth point picked up out of a possible 24.

Bilic is taking criticism from some supporters on social media, and FLW’s Hornets fan pundit Justin Beattie thinks that the 54-year-old should really already be out of a job in Hertfordshire – but if he’s not gone by Monday expects him to see it out until the end of the season to see if results pick up.

“Well, I think if he’s not given the boot after that performance then his job is safe until the end of the season because that was probably one of the worst displays I’ve ever seen at Vicarage Road,” Justin said.

“It was just awful – so if we haven’t heard the news about him being given the sack by Monday morning, I can only assume his job is safe for the rest of the season because we’ve seen head coaches given the bullet before for far worse performances and runs of results than he’s been serving up recently.

“So, I can only think his job is safe until the end of the season because week after week we’re putting out some pretty poor displays and no news on his removal, so I think he’s there until the end of the season.”

The Verdict

With some of the players in the current Watford squad, Bilic should be doing a lot better than he actually is.

Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro on paper in particular are Premier League talents, but the squad around them as well should be good enough to be challenging at the top end of the table.

For whatever reason though it’s not working out, with a lot of draws that could have potentially been wins in recent weeks but at the end of the day they have not either seen out matches or they’ve not been clinical enough.

With the rate that Watford’s owners go through managers, it is perhaps a surprise that Bilic hasn’t already been sacked, but he must surely be under pressure from the powers that be.