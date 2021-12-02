‘If he’s able to go on the cheap in January’ – Where next for EFL player linked with Newcastle, Leeds, Palace, Wolves & others? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County 20-year-old Jason Knight is on the radar of a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the January window.

As per a Football League World exclusive, Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley, and Newcastle United are all keen on Knight while Derby’s administrators have refused to rule out selling players if a takeover has not been completed.

But where would be the best next step for the Republic of Ireland international?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It’s really tough to say where would be best for Knight given the fact that there are so many clubs linked with him here.

The likes of Leicester and Everton offer chances at well-established Premier League clubs, whilst the prospect of going to play for Newcastle now is quite exciting.

Leeds would probably develop Knight well, whilst Burnley have handed players out of the Championship a lot of opportunities in the past.

Because of that, I’d probably sway towards Burnley.

Sean Dyche has helped the likes of Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill adapt to the Premier League over recent seasons, plucking talent from the Championship and making them good Premier League players.

That’s what Knight’s hopes will be in the coming years, so you can see how Burnley fit.

Ultimately, though, he’s got some good options on the table.

Charlie Gregory

Jason Knight is a talented player and it’s no wonder that so many teams are now chasing his signature.

If he does end up moving to pastures new in January, then I feel that a move to Crystal Palace could be beneficial to him.

Patrick Vieira has so far made a habit of looking to the EFL and some of the best talent in the Championship for his Eagles side so far and has given them the chance to thrive in the top flight.

Knight would be another addition to their squad that could have an instant impact and could flourish given the chance to shine on the big stage. He’s likely to get more game time there than at other interested parties too, so the move could benefit both the player and the club.

Therefore, Palace for me would be the most intriguing proposition for Knight.

Has Tom Lawrence ever scored a goal for Derby County at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1. Oakwell (Barnsley) Yes No

Ben Wignall

Even though Knight is quite clearly a talent and his multiple caps for Ireland at such a young age shows that, I don’t think he goes into most of the club he’s been linked with and starts games regularly.

I could only really see Burnley being one that gives him chances from the off – Sean Dyche has always been willing to give players from the Championship a go but with a tendency to play 4-4-2, would Knight suit playing in a midfield two?

There are lots of factors to consider and with Knight this season playing in a more attacking midfield role, many of the rumoured outfits to be interested are already well-stocked in that area of the pitch.

Newcastle are a team that I could see Knight fitting into well but their fans will probably be expecting more high-profile signings and there would be a lot of pressure on the youngster to perform from the get-go with the Magpies struggling.

Leeds are the other team that he could do well at – Marcelo Bielsa improves most players to no end and with the club also looking at John Swift of Reading they clearly want to boost their options in the attacking midfield role.

Because of that, I’d be inclined to say that Leeds would very much be the best landing spot for Knight but if he’s able to go on the cheap in January then there’s going to be more and more clubs interested.