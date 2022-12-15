“If he wants to play beyond this..” – Danny Cowley reveals what Portsmouth player must improve on if he’s to go to the next level

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley had detailed the route midfielder Jay Mingi needs to take if he’s going to continue improving this season.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation in the Pompey midfield and has established himself as a first-team regular at Fratton Park.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Portsmouth FC players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 David James Yes No

The Verdict

Mingi has been exceptional this season since being installed into the first-team picture.

He’s gone from strength to strength and is slowly developing into a player that possesses a very high ceiling. To have a midfielder that can move with as much ease and pois as Mingi, it would make sense to get him tied down to a new deal before January.

With that unlikely to be the case, Mingi could well be on the move with a queue of suitors no doubt looking his way after his recent performances.