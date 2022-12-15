Latest News
“If he wants to play beyond this..” – Danny Cowley reveals what Portsmouth player must improve on if he’s to go to the next level
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley had detailed the route midfielder Jay Mingi needs to take if he’s going to continue improving this season.
The 22-year-old has been a revelation in the Pompey midfield and has established himself as a first-team regular at Fratton Park.
He starred in the Blues’ 3-0 win over Stevenage on Tuesday evening, putting in a man-of-the-match display, while netting his maiden career goal in the victory.
It’s not the first time this season Mingi has shone in the centre of the park, after stepping up to fill the void as injuries ripped through Cowley’s squad.
The performance left Cowley full of praise, suggesting he has a bright future after a starring role in the middle of the park. Speaking to The News, Cowley said: “If he wants to play beyond this, which he’s capable of doing, then these are the things he’s got to add [goals].
“He’s got athleticism and power and he can run past people in the one versus-one duel. He’s growing, he’s developing and he’s going to have some days when they are a young player where it’s not going to go as well.”
Mingi has so far made 24 appearances this season and his contract is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.
The midfielder recently revealed that talks were yet to take place, with Cowley also admitting that he’s urging the club to get talks underway as soon as possible.
With the January transfer window on the horizon, Mingi will be able to speak with other clubs outside of England which will no doubt prompt talks to get underway before the new year.
The Verdict
Mingi has been exceptional this season since being installed into the first-team picture.
He’s gone from strength to strength and is slowly developing into a player that possesses a very high ceiling. To have a midfielder that can move with as much ease and pois as Mingi, it would make sense to get him tied down to a new deal before January.
With that unlikely to be the case, Mingi could well be on the move with a queue of suitors no doubt looking his way after his recent performances.