‘If he goes the seasons over before it really begins’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react as Burnley eye transfer swoop

A number of Middlesbrough supporters have urged Boro not to cash in on Marcus Tavernier ahead of the transfer deadline amid the Daily Mail reporting Burnley are interested in his services.

Tavernier made his first Championship start of the campaign for Middlesbrough last time out in their goalless draw at Derby County, and the 22-year-old is set to play a key role for them during the rest of the campaign if he remains fully fit.

The attacker managed to register three goals and four assists last season for Boro in his 29 league appearances and Boro will be needing more attacking output from him their term if they are to challenge for promotion.

Neil Warnock has been in the market to further add to his attacking options before the window closes and therefore losing Tavernier at this stage would be a huge blow for his plans.

According to the Daily Mail, Tavernier is one of the targets that Burnley are still looking at as we approach the end of the summer transfer window.

That comes with Burnley still keen to add to their options in the forward areas despite them having just re-signed Aaron Lennon on a free transfer.

Many Middlesbrough supporters were insistent that Boro should not be cashing in on Tavernier at this stage in the window. Although there were one or two who suggested that they could sell if they get crazy money for him.

Stick a massive price tag on him — graham robinson (@grahamarobinson) August 26, 2021

Not for sale… only way we should even consider this is if its silly money (20 mill+) and we have a replacement sorted… no he may not be worth that, but he's one of our only creative players with experience at this level. So to us he is. #Boro https://t.co/plLgVerWIr — Martin McCutcheon (@MartinMcC86) August 26, 2021

If he goes the seasons over before it really begins https://t.co/kpKQ5WnCbw — Jack (@jackallisonnn) August 26, 2021

No less that £25 million https://t.co/3x0fvIEOpI — Ben Hollifield (@benhollifield8) August 26, 2021

Can’t see it happening now we would need a big replacement and would take a stupidly big offer to even make us consider selling — The Fresh Prince 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) August 26, 2021

No chance — David McCarthy (@chopmoose) August 26, 2021

If he wants a step up fine but he can do a lot better than Burnley — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) August 26, 2021