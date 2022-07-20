“If he gets anywhere near” – Pundit shares thoughts on West Brom star ahead of the new season

John Swift opened his West Brom account during a pre-season friendly against Crewe Alexandra at the weekend, with the exciting midfielder converting from Jed Wallace’s excellent cross.

Swift netted 11 times and provided a further 13 assists last time out for Reading, once again emerging as a talismanic figure for the Royals.

Now hoping to make his mark at the top end of the division for the Baggies, he will be hoping for an influential campaign in the Midlands.

When asked if there is he can repeat last season’s success when it comes to goal contributions, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “He’s consistently been a solid performer for Reading, that is for sure.

“He’s played a lot of football matches and will play a lot of football matches (at West Brom), last season was his best goal tally of 11, as you said, for Reading and the assists were really good.

“So, West Brom would be delighted if he could repeat that feat. I mean if he could go better, that would be brilliant but you know, if he gets anywhere near eleven goals for a midfielder player, that’s a very good start.”

The verdict

Swift is a player who displayed Premier League quality in what was a poor Reading team last time out and has every chance of being even more successful around better quality players.

Having the likes of Wallace, Daryl Dike and Karlan Grant will certainly help him surpass last season’s 24-goal contributions.

A player that offers a lot in central midfield, Swift’s ability to carve open defences and chip in with important goals in the Championship could be vital in West Brom’s promotion pursuit.

Whilst he will be hopeful of improving his respective tallies, the ultimate objective will be delivering promotion at The Hawthorns.