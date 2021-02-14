Former Aston Villa and England forward Darren Bent has suggested that he believes that Cardiff City forward Kieffer Moore will manage to go on and reach 20 goals in the Championship this campaign.

Moore had managed to score eight goals in his first 20 appearances of the campaign for the Bluebirds, but his form has improved in front of goal since Mick McCarthy took over from Neil Harris on a deal until the end of the season. The Wales international registered three goals in the former Ipswich Town manager’s first four league games in charge of the club.

The 28-year-old continued that run of form for Cardiff during their 3-1 win against Coventry City on Saturday scoring a brace to bring his tally in the Championship to 13 goals so far this term (Sofascore). While he also managed to complete three successful dribbles and won ten aerial duels for the Bluebirds against Coventry (Sofascore).

Speaking to EFL on Quest, Bent suggested that Moore has the ability and the confidence at the moment following his recent performances to ensure that he ends the campaign with 20 goals or more in the Championship.

He said: “Listen if he continues as he is at the minute he will get 20 goals because the goal he shows for the first one (against Luton), the composure I mean a lot of people would have hit it early but he hit it there. He had the composure to sit the defender down and go past him and then casually just role it into the net.

“He’s a man on top, top form and as I say if he continues in this vein, I think he’ll hit 20 goals this season, league goals that is as well.”

The Verdict

Moore has been in excellent form for the Bluebirds since McCarthy took charge and the 28-year-old has perhaps been motivated by having a point to prove to the new Cardiff boss, who had allowed him to leave Ipswich when the pair were together a few years ago. The forward will certainly be firmly in his manager’s plans this time.

Considering he has managed to register five goals in his last five matches, Moore will be confident that he can prove Bent to be right in his prediction and fire in at least seven more league goals in Cardiff’s remaining 17 matches in the league. That could make all the difference in helping them to go on and secure a top-six finish against the odds.

McCarthy has got Cardiff playing to the forward’s strengths and he has been heavily involved for the Bluebirds in the last few matches. Moore had at times this season struggled for service, but if the Bluebirds can keep giving him the ball in the right areas then he should be able to continue to find more goals.