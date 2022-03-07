“If he can actually…” – Ian Holloway reveals what player needs to do to thrive at Derby

Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison will be “fantastic” if he can shrug off the suggestion that he’s never truly fulfilled his potential, according to Ian Holloway.

Morrison bagged a brace in the Rams’ vital 2-0 win against fellow relegation-strugglers Barnsley on Saturday – a win that helps them move to within five points of safety.

The midfielder was signed as a free agent by former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney in the summer and in a threadbare squad, the quality he can offer when he’s at his best could be vital as they look to escape relegation.

Big things were predicted of the 29-year-old when he came through the United academy but he’s struggled to find consistency and bounced around multiple clubs since leaving Old Trafford in 2012.

Speaking on EFL on Quest, Holloway – who managed him during a loan spell at QPR – heaped praise on Morrison and suggested that shrugging off the suggestion that he’s fallen short of his potential could help him thrive at Pride Park.

“I did have Ravel,” said the former R’s boss. “There were a lot of managers who thought they could help this boy. What a talented lad, absolutely incredible. What a lovely person as well so I’m delighted.

“That’s his first brace for so many years I can’t remember but if he can actually start to believe in himself, instead of carrying this huge ‘I should’ve been the best player produced by Man United ever’, I think he’ll be fantastic.

“Wonderful to get Wayne Rooney to get it out of him, it’s fantastic.”

The midfielder has scored three times and added three assists in 29 appearances for the Rams this term.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Holloway on this one.

Given their time working together at QPR, the experienced coach is well placed to offer insight into the 29-year-old’s situation and you feel he’s right to suggest that changing the narrative would help Morrison.

The midfielder has shown his quality in glimpses this season but his high potential as a young player still seems to be what’s spoken about whenever he does perform.

If he could help Rooney lead Derby to survival, then that may help shift the focus away from that narrative.