“If Harry Kane…” – Mark Warburton addresses QPR player debate

QPR manager Mark Warburton has suggested that Seny Dieng remains his number one goalkeeper but feels it is important to reward David Marshall’s form in his absence.

The R’s were without Dieng for the start of 2022 was at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, a tournament that the shot-stopper’s side won.

In his absence and following the injury to Jordan Archer, Marshall was signed on a free transfer from Derby County and has been hugely impressive since.

With Dieng now back and available, the 36-year-old kept the starting spot against Millwall last night and though QPR slipped to a disappointing 2-0 defeat, things could’ve been much worse were it not for the 36-year-old’s strong performance between the sticks.

Pressed on whether the January arrival had moved above the Senegal international in the pecking order, Warburton said: “No, Seny Dieng is our first choice goalkeeper.”

However, the R’s boss indicated that he felt it was important to reward good performances and ensure that there remained competition in the squad.

“What message do you give out?” Questioned Warburton after last night’s defeat to the Lions. “I’ll ask this question to you, if Harry Kane goes on England duty and his replacement scores two hat-tricks, what do you do?”

“What’s the point if you turn up to work every day and do really well and then you know you’re going to be dropped. Right now David Marshall knows that he’s worked hard, done a fantastic job, well-liked by the boys in a short period of time, and he’s kept us in games and done really, really well.

“He knows that we’ve backed him. Seny is our number one goalkeeper, David knows that, Seny knows that. But if he just walks back in, where is the competition?

He continued: “For me, you have to send the right message out, rightly or wrongly, and tonight I thought David was one of the few that emerged with a lot of credit tonight. He had no chance with the goals.”

Last night’s defeat means it is now four games without a win for the R’s in all competitions and their next chance to end that run will come against Hull City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Warburton’s insight into the dilemma that he faces concerning the goalkeeper position.

As problems go, there’s no doubt that it’s a good one to have with two strong options between the sticks.

You can certainly see where the R’s boss is coming from as Marshall has been excellent since making the switch from Derby and it would be harsh to bring him straight back into the starting XI.

That said, if Dieng is indeed still his number one, you feel it can only be a matter of time before he replaces the Scotland international in the side.

Whether that will happen for Saturday’s game with Hull, however, remains to be seen.

Did these 26 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Nedum Onuoha? More Less