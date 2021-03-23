‘If everything was perfect’ – Lee Bowyer gives frank view of where Birmingham City must improve to avoid drop

Lee Bowyer has suggested that he has his work cut out with Birmingham City over the international break.

The former Charlton boss took over as manager of the Blues last week after leaving his role at the Valley and faces a difficult task as he looks to steer the club away from a relegation battle.

Bowyer has already been in charge for two matches and picked up six points in the process, but as attention turns to the last chapter of the season it’s clear that the former Leeds United and Newcastle midfielder knows that he has plenty to do if the club are to avoid the drop.

Asked what he’ll be focusing on in training, as quoted by Birmingham Live, Bowyer said: “Set pieces, defending them because the last two games we have given away two goals.

“General play, how I want them to play through the thirds and how quickly to move the ball. I just felt at times when I first arrived there were too many touches, Watford was better.

“Finishing, movement. How I want the to defend – I am going to have to cover everything because we are where we are for a reason and I am here for a reason.

“If everything was perfect I wouldn’t be sitting here and we wouldn’t be sitting where we are down the league.”

Bowyer added: “The other thing we will improve on will be our finishing because I will work on that, even in the three or four days I have been here they know what I want to do but we ain’t had time to be able to do it on the pitches. Now we are going to have time.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Lee Bowyer faces a massive challenge with Birmingham City.

The Blues are in a precarious situation as they sit just above the relegation zone, but with Rotherham having several games in hand it means that their fate might be in the hands of others.

If Birmingham can get some points under their belts it means that they could be in control of their own destiny again.