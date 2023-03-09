If Everton want to sign Viktor Gyokeres, Coventry City must make this demand: Opinion

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres is a player bound to attract transfer interest this summer.

The Swedish striker was the subject of plenty of speculation last summer, and after another impressive campaign in the second tier, that is likely to be the case once again in a few months time if Coventry do not go onto reach the play-offs and win promotion.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has scored 17 goals in the second tier this season, whilst also registering six assists.

With Coventry having 11 games left to play this season in the league, it would certainly be a surprise were the forward not to hit the 20-goal mark.

Everton are one of the sides who could make a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

During the January window, the Toffees were reportedly ready to make a move for the 24-year-old, and even though that did not come to anything, their need for a striker will still be there in the summer.

They face strong competition for his signature, though.

Leeds United are reportedly ready to make a move regardless of which division they end up in, meanwhile, Marco Silva’s Fulham side have also been credited with an interest and are the latest side to join the race for the Swede’s signature.

Now, no doubt more clubs will join that list in the summer, but if Coventry are going to listen to transfer interest from Everton specifically, they should make a demand that involves one of their own current players.

That player is Ellis Simms, whom, in my opinion, Coventry City must demand is included in any sort of deal for Gyokeres with Everton this summer.

I say this for two reasons.

Firstly, with Gyokeres gone, the club would be desperately in need of a first choice striker and replacing someone of Gyokeres’ quality is not going to be easy nor cheap.

Yet, in Simms, Coventry could have themselves a quality forward ready to go.

We saw when on loan at Sunderland until December how dangerous the Everton youngster can be, with the then 21-year-old netting seven goals and registering two assists in 17 second tier appearances.

Secondly, Simms is a young player that can still improve moving forwards.

This means that eventually, he too could be sold on for a profit when the time is right, thus continuing to keep the club profitable.

This would be the right sort of move as opposed to signing a striker past their peak to replace Gyokeres, for example.

Furthermore, with Simms having just one year on his contract left at Everton, and game time likely to be even further reduced were Gyokeres to arrive, it would also be a move that would make sense for the player.

We’ve seen multiple young players thrive under the management of Mark Robins and Ellis Simms would likely do the same.

Indeed, then, seeing as it would seemingly make sense for all parties, if Everton want to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer, Coventry should demand that Ellis Simms goes the other way as part of the deal.