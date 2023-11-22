Highlights Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp could be the perfect replacement for striker Devante Cole if he leaves Barnsley in January.

Sharp, a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, has a wealth of experience and is still capable of playing at League One level.

Barnsley, currently the division's top scorers, would benefit from Sharp's goal-scoring ability and his familiarity with manager Neil Collins.

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp is currently a free agent after leaving MLS side LA Galaxy, and he could prove the perfect replacement if striker Devante Cole was to leave Oakwell in January.

The 37-year-old signed a short-term deal with the MLS side in August until the end of the league campaign with the option of a year's extension.

However, the Galaxy chose not to extend Sharp's deal, and he was subsequently released earlier this month.

A former teammate of Barnsley boss Neil Collins at Sheffield United, Sharp could prove a good signing for the Tykes who have had no problem in finding the back of the net this season.

They're currently the division's top scorers alongside Peterborough United and Oxford United.

However, striker Devante Cole has been linked with a number of Championship clubs such as Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea City, according to Teamtalk.

It would be a huge blow for the Tykes if Cole were to depart and there's no doubt he'd need replacing.

Despite turning 38 early next year, Sharp could prove the perfect short-term solution for the Tykes.

How has Devante Cole performed for Barnsley this season?

The former Manchester City youth product has been in great form for the Tykes this season, scoring 11 goals in 16 league games. This puts him second in the League One scoring charts behind Alfie May, and it's no surprise that clubs from the Championship are interested in the 28-year-old.

The striker scored 15 goals for the Tykes last season as they reached the play-off final, and he's hit the ground running as Barnsley look to go one better this season. They currently find themselves in the play-off places in sixth place after a solid start to life under Neil Collins.

It goes without saying that Barnsley will be looking to keep hold of Cole in January as they look to gain promotion to the Championship.

What could Billy Sharp offer Barnsley if Devante Cole was to leave the club?

Sharp has a wealth of experience at EFL level, scoring 266 goals for a range of different EFL clubs in 690 appearances across 19 seasons. The striker is a modern-day EFL legend and is more than capable of playing League One football despite his age.

He scored two goals at Championship level with Sheffield United during the 2022/23 campaign, despite playing a bit-part role, starting just 14 league games.

Sharp enjoyed a successful spell in the States with LA Galaxy however, scoring six goals in just 12 games, including a hat-trick against Minnesota United in September. Despite his age, he's indicated no sign of retiring and is keen to carry on playing.

Signing for Barnsley may appeal to Sharp due to the distance from his home city of Sheffield. Barnsley is just 16 miles from Sheffield, which means that he could easily commute each day from his home. After a period in Los Angeles, home comforts may play a role in deciding Sharp's next destination.

Barnsley fans will be hoping that Devante Cole stays in January, but if he does leave, they may just have the perfect replacement waiting in Billy Sharp.