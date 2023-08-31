Highlights Cardiff City's Kion Etete and Rubin Colwill impressed in their recent victory, highlighting their potential for regular playing time.

However, Cardiff's strong attacking group has limited their opportunities, making a loan move to a lower division a good option for Etete.

A loan move to Charlton would allow Etete to gain experience, showcase his talent, and potentially secure a starting position in the future.

Cardiff City haven’t had the best of starts to the new season with just four points to their name from four games.

That being said, Erol Bulut’s side have won their last two in all competitions with the latest out being a 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Birmingham City.

A duo of Kion Etete and Rubin Colwill led the line to great effect as they both got on the scoresheet for Cardiff.

This has been the first chance for the pair of them to really shine so far this season as despite their obvious ability, they have been knocked down the pecking order this summer.

Yakou Meite has arrived at the club on a free transfer whilst Karlan Grant and Ike Ugbo have been loaned in from West Bromwich Albion and Troyes respectively. Two of this trio have taken the field in 3 of the 4 Championship games thus far and Etete and Colwill have suffered as a consequence.

The former has been subject to interest from Charlton Athletic and here is why he should be pushing to make that loan move happen.

Charlton’s Etete interest

It has been heavily reported that Charlton are on the hunt for a striker in this summer window with Birmingham City’s Sam Cosgrove being one of the names regularly linked.

Addicks’ forward Miles Leaburn is sidelined with an injury meaning that new arrival Alfie May has been without a regular partner up front.

The club are still looking to bring someone else in even after they parted ways with manager Dean Holden, which really shows the importance of this. Etete of Cardiff has recently come to the fore in the headlines.

According to Richard Cawley, Charlton are one of a few League One clubs looking at the 21-year-old with time being the only issue as there are now just hours left of the transfer window.

Why should the player be looking for a way out of Cardiff?

As previously mentioned, Etete and Colwill will have sent a message to their manager as to exactly what they’re capable of in front of goal after both scoring against Birmingham in the EFL Cup.

They are deserving of regular playing time but the truth of that matter is that Cardiff have a very strong attacking group. Alongside the names already mentioned, Callum Robinson and Josh Bowler are on the books in Wales, as is returning hero Aaron Ramsey.

Etete thus far has amassed just 20 league minutes spread across three cameo appearances. Last season, he contributed to four goals in just over 1,200 minutes and so his possible impact is there for all to see.

He is still young and so a loan move to the division below is the perfect opportunity for three things to happen. These are: him playing regularly, him building up a head of steam in front of goal and finally, him becoming a starter at the Cardiff City Stadium in the next year or two.

The likes of Meite and Grant boast a lot more experience at this level which the Turkish boss will surely turn to and so a loan move to play alongside May in the Charlton attack makes perfect sense.