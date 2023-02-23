“If Burnley had known…” – Gary Rowett reveals “panic” after Tuesday night Millwall mix-up

Gary Rowett has revealed there was “panic” on the Millwall bench after a substitution mix-up left them with two left-wingers for the final moments of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Championship leaders Burnley.

Tom Bradshaw came off the bench to score an 85th-minute equaliser for the Lions – earning them a draw that has lifted them to fifth in the second tier table.

Rowett deserves credit for the aggressive changes he made when they were chasing the game, bringing a string of attack-minded players such as Bradshaw, Romain Esse, Aidomo Emahku, and Scott Malone.

But, speaking to FLW after the game, the Millwall boss revealed the hosts made a substitution mistake that could have proven costly.

He explained: “We got one of the subs wrong and ended up with two left-wingers. If Burnley had known that they probably would’ve got a lot more joy down the right.

“We took George Honeyman off, we weren’t meant to, we were supposed to take Murray Wallace off and put Scott Malone on as an attacking left-back.

“Bit of a mix-up there.”

The introduction of Malone came in the 88th minute but with seven minutes added on, it was a nervy finish to the game for the Millwall boss.

“Panic,” said Rowett when asked what his reaction was when he realised. “Panic. If you’d have seen me I was screaming as loud as I could to try and get Aidomo over to this side and I didn’t manage to do that so it was a feeling of all that hard work could’ve come undone by one mistake.

“But look, it happens. There’s loads of going off on the bench and I take full responsibility for that. I’ll take the blame, I’ll take that on the chin.”

Millwall are back in Championship action on Saturday when they travel to face Stoke City.