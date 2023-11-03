Highlights Key Takeaways:

Derby County's recent win over Northampton Town may be the kickstart they need after an inconsistent start to the season.

Eiran Cashin, an important player for Derby, has attracted interest from Premier League clubs, including Brighton, who may make a fresh offer for him in January.

Without Cashin, Derby has other capable defenders, such as Curtis Nelson and Sonny Bradley, who have shown their ability to step up and perform well.

Derby County will hope their recent win over Northampton Town can be the kickstart they need.

It’s been a very inconsistent start for the Rams, as they came into the campaign with high expectations as they were seen as one of the strongest teams with a proven manager at this level.

However, it hasn’t worked out like that on the pitch, with the club struggling at times, as shown by their recent results against Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage.

But the club managed to silence some of the noise regarding Paul Warne’s future by thrashing Northampton 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Warne made significant changes that night, with defender Eiran Cashin coming out as he was suspended and was replaced by defender Sonny Bradley.

Cashin has been linked with a move away when the January transfer window opens, and Tuesday night may have shown that they can cope with his departure.

What is the latest on Eiran Cashin’s future at Derby County?

Cashin has been an important player for Derby since breaking into the first team in 2021.

He has started 13 of the 14 games this season in League One, with his only miss being Tuesday night.

The defender has already been catching the eye of teams from the Premier League, with Brighton seeing as many as four bids rejected for Cashin during the summer.

It was then reported a few weeks ago, that Wayne Rooney was going to be given significant funds in January, and would be keen on reuniting with Cashin at his new club.

However, despite seeing four bids rejected, the Seagulls haven’t ended their interest, with TEAMtalk stating that they are ready to make a fresh offer for the player in January.

So, with Cashin possible a transfer target for sides in January, the Rams got a glimpse of what it could look like without the Republic of Ireland international.

Eiran Cashin's stats per division (As it stands November 2nd, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 18 1 0 League One 57 2 0 Premier League 2 20 1 1 U18 Premier League 34 6 1

How can Derby County cope without Eiran Cashin?

As mentioned, Cashin has been crucial for Derby this season, as he’s started every game that he has been available for.

But as well as Cashin, Warne has also trusted Curtis Nelson this season, with the 30-year-old also starting every league game.

Nelson has been a trusty player for Warne, as his numbers prove how important he has been.

He is averaging 1.5 tackles per game, 1.3 interceptions, and 3.7 clearances. The defender is also tidy with the ball at his feet, as he’s got a pass completion rate of 73.7%, as per WhoScored.com.

The defender has had tricky spells like the whole of the Derby team, but he has stood up, been counted, and performed well for the side.

Plus, Warne had to turn to Bradley on Tuesday with Cashin’s suspension, and while he has struggled for regular minutes this season, he came into the lineup and stepped up to the plate.

Bradley was strong at the back, picking up three clearances, and was comfortable with the ball, completing 85.3% of his passes. The game on Tuesday saw Bradley pick up his second-highest WhoScored.com match rating of the season.

Of course, Derby would like to get through January and still have Cashin on their books. But with the way the team is playing, Cashin is unlikely to want to let another chance slip by of joining a Premier League team.

Derby County v Nottingham Forest: Who has the cheaper home shirt?

So, if he does leave, the concern will be how Derby can replace Cashin, but Tuesday night showed that they do have players in the squad who can step up.

Fans are calling for the centre-back pairing to be kept the same for the weekend game, and Warne should probably do that and let him see if he can build a centre-back pairing with these two experienced heads.

The Rams need a bit of experience and know-how as they are going through this rough patch, and it might just mean Cashin struggles to regain his place in the starting XI.