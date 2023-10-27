Highlights Blackburn Rovers' recent upturn in form continues with a 2-1 victory over Millwall, putting them back in the top half of the Championship table.

This week's round of midweek Championship fixtures saw Blackburn Rovers continue their fine recent upturn in form.

Having previously lost four consecutive league games, Tuesday night saw the Lancashire club come from a goal down to beat Millwall 2-1 at The Den, and make it three straight wins in the Championship in the process.

That run of form has now seen Jon Dahl Tomasson's side climb back into the top half of the Championship table, and they are now just a point adrift of the play-off places.

But while that victory over Millwall will have done plenty to continue to lift the spirits around Ewood Park, there is a chance that it has still come at a cost, due to an emerging injury concern around Dominic Hyam.

What is the latest injury news on Dominic Hyam?

Just as has been the case throughout the Championship campaign so far, Hyam was part of Blackburn's starting lineup for that match at The Den on Tuesday night.

However, the Scotland international was forced off at half-time in that match, with Scott Wharton coming on at centre back in his place.

Speaking after the game, Tomasson revealed that Hyam had been withdrawn due to an ankle injury, and that the 27-year-old will be sent for a scan to discover the extent of the blow.

While it remains to be seen exactly how severe that turns out to be, the fact he is having a scan in the first place does not feel like it bodes particularly well for Hyam's immediate fitness prospects.

Given his clear importance to this Blackburn team, that will therefore be a concern for those around Ewood Park.

Even so, if this does rule Hyam out for a period of time, then Rovers can still turn this into to a positive, by using the spell where he is not playing, to address an important off-field issue for the club.

In what way can Blackburn benefit from Hyam's injury?

When Hyam made the move to Blackburn from Coventry City back in the summer of 2022, he put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Lancashire club.

As a result, his future at Ewood Park is currently secure until the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning that as things stand, Blackburn could come under pressure to cash in on the centre back from next summer, while they still have a chance to receive a fee for him.

However, with Hyam such an important player in Tomasson's side, winning Rovers' Player of the Year award last season and regularly wearing the captain's armband in the absence of Lewis Travis, you feel that is not something they are going to want to do either.

Consequently, a new contract for Hyam looks as though it should be something of a standout priority for Rovers right now.

So if this injury does rule the centre back out for a spell, meaning he will not have to focus on the issue of on-field matters as much, Blackburn will at least have been given the opportunity to turn Hyam's attention to the issue of a new contract with the club.

Agreeing such a deal would be a coup for the Ewood Park club, and ensure that they do not have to worry about losing such an important player anytime soon, and certainly not for a reduced price, something they are slowly edging towards now.

After losing the likes of Ben Brereton, Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell on free transfers after being unable to agree new contracts over the last few years, Blackburn have been more proactive in agreeing new long term deals with key players such as Adam Wharton, Hayden Carter, Joe Rankin-Costello and Lewis Travis in recent times.

Hyam is another one who comes into that category, and it is now getting to the point where the club need to be thinking about completing that agreement, if they are to maintain that trend with the 27-year-old.

The break that the centre back may now get from playing due to this injury could at least allow those involved parties to pay closer attention to such an issue, and ensure that any potential blow Blackburn feel from the short-term loss of Hyam's services through injury, is offset by the longer term gain of a new contract for the centre back.