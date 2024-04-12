Highlights Financial pressure could lead to squad overhaul at Birmingham

Experienced players like Jutkiewicz and Hogan may exit

Past failures of youth-focused rebuilding could repeat

Birmingham City could potentially join Rotherham United in League One next season following both a disastrous run of form of late, and an awful season on the whole.

The Midlands-based side have had a revolving door of managers this season, employing six coaches (permanent and interim) to lead the team, with all failing to arrest the horrible form that has plagued the Blues this season. At the time of writing, only Rotherham are below them in the league table, with Tony Mowbray absent with illness and Gary Rowett overseeing the end of the season.

After such a positive start under John Eustace, with Tom Wagner and Tom Brady strutting their stuff in the second-tier, things have spiralled quite badly for Blues.

With this potential relegation, then, squad changes in both staffing and playing roles look ever-more likely, but a fresh roster next season may not guarantee instant success.

Financial pressure will cause changes at Birmingham

The idea that Birmingham may not have the best of seasons next term if they are relegated comes from the fact they will likely be without a lot of the experienced heads they have had around the club in recent years, due to them being sold or released come the end of the season.

Relegation down any of the tiers in the EFL is never going to be positive news for finances. However, with Birmingham having been a Championship club for a long time now, they have built up wages that will not be akin to many others in League One.

According to SalarySport.com estimates, Birmingham's wage bill for 2023 was an astounding £13,993,720, and in comparison to other Championship clubs, this is relatively mid-range. However, taking a look at League One leaders Portsmouth's wages for 2023, and a big gulf appears.

The South Coast side boasted a 2023 wage bill of only £6,015,360, almost £8m less than Birmingham. This surely shows that if Birmingham are going to get in line with other teams' finances, amid tightening restrictions, they will have to let go of a lot of their talent and experience - albeit given we mentioned Birmingham's long stand in the Championship, it's got to be noted Portsmouth's stint in the third and fourth tier.

Highest wage bills in League One, outside of Top 6, according to SalarySport estimates Club 2023 Wage Bill Charlton Athletic £6,373,120 Wigan Athletic £5,987,280 Blackpool £5,977,400 Bristol Rovers £5,891,600

Experienced heads at Birmingham could exit

This exodus of experience may see long-serving striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and former Aston Villa attacker Scott Hogan all leave. This trio alone boast 512 EFL appearances for the club combined, and that sort of experience after facing relegation would be crucial for any promotion bid.

Instead, though, all three could be let go. Etheridge has only played twice this season, and Hogan and Jutkiewicz have played sparingly throughout the season under all the different managers, with the latter having recently picked up a knee injury that may sideline him for the remainder of the season.

The amount that these three players alone know about the EFL could be amazing for the Blues next season, but as mentioned above, financial constraints will restrict what can be done in terms of keeping an experienced squad together.

History could be repeated, on a much grander scale

In seasons past, down in the third tier, teams have tried to restructure to gear towards youth talents on low wages, but it hasn't always worked out.

In 2021/22, under then-boss Mark Robinson, AFC Wimbledon attempted to make leaps forward from being a perennial relegation candidate by building a young squad, and for the opening part of the season, the Dons looked to be doing well.

However, the sale of experienced striker Ollie Palmer to Wrexham AFC in the January of that season, meant the team lost a focal point on the pitch, and a commanding voice off of it.

They then attempted to replace him with academy loans from EFL and Premier League sides, but these moves didn't prove to be a success and led to the club's longest ever winless run, and a very avoidable relegation to League Two.

While the comparisons in terms of finances, and, arguably the types of transfers made, are wildly different between the two clubs, there is a cautionary tale there for Birmingham if they look to pursue a new route to freshen up the side, blood more youthful players in men's elite football and ease pressure on finances.

Related "Making their owners look foolish" - Simon Jordan issues Birmingham City prediction Birmingham City's relegation fears increased as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

As much as another relegation to League Two may seem extreme at this point in time, English football is a cruel mistress and can, and will, punish those that don't get it right from the start of the season.

Add to this the fact that further financial troubles will be the last thing that Birmingham themselves, as well as their fans, will want with plans for a new stadium on the horizon, and you end up with a club that look in serious trouble if all the potential events discussed here happen, starting with failing to come out the right side of the remaining Championship fixtures.