“If an offer came in of over £5 million…” – Cardiff City fan pundit reacts as Burnley make transfer approach

Cardiff City have turned down an approach from Championship rivals Burnley for young Welsh forward Isaak Davies, Football Insider have reported.

An offer of £2.5 million was made by the Clarets for the 20-year-old, but it has been said that the Bluebirds have rebuffed that particular bid.

Steve Morison’s side are believed to be holding out for a bigger fee for Davies, who signed a new deal with Cardiff earlier this year, extending his stay until the summer of 2025.

Having made his senior debut in October 2021, Davies featured 30 times in all competitions for Cardiff last season, scoring three times, and is also a Wales under-21 international.

Davies wears the number 39 shirt for Cardiff, the same number that Craig Bellamy – who was also the academy boss in the Welsh capital during the forward’s development – donned during his stint at his hometown club, and he is now Vincent Kompany’s assistant at the Clarets.

And whilst FLW’s Cardiff’s fan pundit Ben Johnsey has lambasted Burnley’s initial bid, he feels as though the hierarchy could be tempted if the Lancashire outfit at least double their offer.

“I can understand Burnley’s interest in him with Craig Bellamy being the second man to Kompany – he was always a big fan of Isaak when he was at Cardiff as the academy manager – but I would not go anywhere near a £2.5 million bid.” Ben said.

“I think for a 20-year-old who played 30 games last season, the club need to be looking higher than that and not let a very raw, talented player go.

“He does need to add more goals to his game but his ability on the ball, his determination throughout games, his positioning is all very good and I feel it could be one Cardiff could live to regret if they accept it.

“If an offer came in of over £5 million, I can understand them being tempted to let him go with the young strikers we have.

“But looking at the current strikers Cardiff have, he’s arguably one one of the better ones, so to let him go at this stage for that price really wouldn’t be good business and we need to hold out for a hell of a lot more money before they even consider Burnley’s offer.”

The Verdict

No supporter ever wants a club to cash in on an academy graduate if they are half-decent, and that’s exactly what Davies is.

The youngster was a breath of fresh air in his emergence last season, and was a ray of light when Cardiff were really struggling in the Championship.

Whilst Davies still has flaws to iron out in his game, it’s important to note that he is only 20 years of age and that he will improve.

Burnley’s interest – even if it is Bellamy-influenced – speaks volumes, and whilst Davies will no doubt be a big part of Morison’s plans this season, an offer around the £5 million mark may be hard to ignore.