“If a big enough offer comes in…” – Sunderland fan pundit makes concerning Ross Stewart January transfer window prediction

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The January transfer window will soon be upon EFL clubs, and for Sunderland it could end up being a very mixed one.

The Black Cats have already been linked with a few players that could help really strengthen their pack, including Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and Blackburn Rovers pair John Buckley and Bradley Dack, who both featured heavily under head coach Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park during his time at the Lancashire outfit.

But there could be some high-profile exits as well, with the name on everyone’s lips being Ross Stewart.

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

Having fired in 26 goals in the club’s League One promotion season last season, Scotland international Stewart had an electric start to the current campaign with five goals and three assists in seven outings.

Since the start of September, Stewart has been sidelined by a thigh tear, but despite the expectation of his return earlier this week against West Brom, the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ is still yet to kick a ball in anger for over three months.

Some more sceptical Sunderland fans have suggested that his extended absence could be do to his contract situation – his current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but the club hold the option to extend this by one year.

A longer deal is in the best interests of the Wearsiders though, but that could be scuppered by potential January interest in Stewart’s signature, and FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke thinks that he may very well be on the move next month.

“If I’m honest, I don’t think Ross Stewart will be at Sunderland by the end of the window,” Jack said.

“I think he’s one of them players where his quality is above what we have and there’s going to be teams looking at him, trying to pinch him.

“And I think if a big enough offer comes in, it will be accepted and he will be on his way – which hurts, but I guess that’s all part of football.”

The Verdict

Not one Sunderland fan wants Stewart to depart in January, but there is a very real possibility that it happens.

Whenever Tony Mowbray has been asked about the contract situation, he has never really been very forthcoming and has even hinted that the club could even sell up if that’s what they feel is best.

Black Cats supporters are crying out to see Stewart return to action soon, but his comeback keeps on being pushed back for whatever reason.

In the early stages of the season, Stewart stepped up to the level with relative ease and the potential is there for him to carry on scoring goals – the best thing Sunderland could do is trigger the extension and then enter further contract talks, which will give them at least some leeway until the summer.