Identity of the two players transfer listed by Sheffield Wednesday emerges

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood and defender Joost van Aken are both available for transfer as they’re not part of Garry Monk’s plans, according to Dom Howson from Yorkshire Live.

This has been a summer of change at Hillsborough with a significant number of senior players leaving the club as free agents at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

It doesn’t seem as though it is done yet either and we could yet see more players leave the Yorkshire club before the window slams shut in October.

In a Q&A for Yorkshire Live, Howson has revealed that the Owls have transfer listed both Westwood and van Aken.

He explained: “The two players that are available for transfer are Westwood and Joost van Aken. The pair don’t figure in Monk’s plans.”

Westwood has made nearly 200 appearances for Wednesday since joining in 2014 but appears to have fallen out of favour, with both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith given a chance as first choice last term.

Van Aken has had much less of an impact for the Owls, featuring just 16 times in of his three years with Wednesday.

The central defender spent last season out on loan at Bundesliga 2 side VfL Osnabrück and with one year left on his current deal, it appears his Hillsborough career is all but over.

Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing now?

1 of 14 Where is Sean Clare playing now? Aston Villa Oxford United Swindon Town Reading

The Verdict

This is unlikely to come as much of a surprise to Wednesday fans but it’s interesting to get some clarification on who the club are looking to offload.

Van Aken hasn’t really had much of an opportunity to impress for the Owls but following the arrival of Chey Dunkley, it is perhaps no surprise that Monk sees him as excess to requirements.

Westwood has been a great servant to the club and a quality keeper in the past but you’d question whether he’s still at that level. He is thought to be on high wages, so it makes sense for them to look to ship him elsewhere.

Perhaps the most notably part of this report is that outside this duo, Monk appears keen on keeping everyone else in his squad.