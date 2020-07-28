Identity of latest candidate to interview for Bristol City job emerges

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has reportedly had an interview to become the next Bristol City manager.

The Robins sacked Lee Johnson at the start of July after his side looked to have slipped out of contention for the play-offs, having been lacklustre since the Championship restart.

City assistant coach Dean Holden took charge of first-team for the rest of the campaign but with the season now over – and City having finished a disappointing 12th – the search for a new manager appears to have stepped up a gear.

According to the Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor, Cook has had an interview to become the Robins next manager.

We understand that Paul Cook has had an interview to become the next #BristolCity head coach. #wafc More coming up on @bristolcitylive — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) July 28, 2020

The 53-year-old boss nearly helped Wigan avoid relegation this season despite the North West club receiving a 12-point deduction – a decision they’re currently appealing.

Chris Hughton has been regularly linked with becoming Johnson’s long-term replacement and it is understood he is among eight candidates to have interviewed for the job.

The ultimate Bristol City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

1 of 14 What league position did City finish in? 10th 11th 12th 13th

The Verdict

Cook is perhaps not the most attractive or ambitious name that has been linked with City but he did a fantastic job at Wigan and had it not been for their administration, would’ve led them to a 13th-place finish this term – just one place below the Robins.

You get the feeling that he isn’t the sort of name that would wow the Ashton Gate faithful straight away but given time, he could do a good job.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how things develop moving forward.