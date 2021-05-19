Identity of 11 players likely to leave Nottingham Forest this summer revealed

11 players are likely to leave Nottingham Forest this summer as Chris Hughton looks to make wholesale changes to his squad, according to The Athletic.

The Reds finished 17th in Hughton’s first season in charge at the City Ground but as the 62-year-old coach took charge back in October, this summer will be his first at the East Midlands club.

It appears he is looking to make the most of the next few months, with The Athletic reporting that he wants to add six or seven new players in the upcoming window.

It is understood that some 11 players are likely to leave the City Ground this summer, with Gaetan Bong, Carl Jenkinson, Harry Arter, and Foaud Bachirou all told they can find new clubs.

Yuri Ribeiro, Michael Dawson, Sammy Ameobi, Samba Sow, Glenn Murray, Michael Hefele, and Abdoulaye Diallo are all out of contract and the report claims that it is unlikely any of them will be offered new terms.

There will be further changes still from the squad that finished the season, with Cyrus Christie, Anthony Knockaert, Luke Freeman, James Garner, and Filip Krovinovic all returning to their parent clubs at the end of their loan moves.

The Verdict

It looks as though there is set to be a mass exodus at the City Ground this season, with Hughton ready to shift 11 players in the summer window.

That should clear space for him to sign the six or seven he wants and if the last few summers are anything to go by, then he’s likely to get the backing of the Forest board to be that busy.

Many of the names on the list of likely departures are no-brainers but there are the likes of Sammy Ameobi and Michael Dawson that supporters may be sad about losing.