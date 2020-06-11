‘Ideal squad signing’ – QPR plot move for Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly interesting in signing Rangers outcast Jason Holt according to The Scottish Sun.

The midfielder is out-of-contract with Steven Gerrard’s side at the end of June, and is set to depart after five years with the Scottish giants.

Holt signed for the club back in 2015 after catching the eye with an impressive performance during a trial with the club.

But he has struggled for game time in recent seasons, and has spent this year’s campaign on loan with St Johnstone, where he made 17 appearances in the top-flight this term.

A move to QPR could be tempting for Holt as well, as it would give him the opportunity to work for former Gers boss Mark Warburton again.

The Hoops are currently sat 13th in the Championship table, and are six points adrift of the play-off places with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But would Holt be a good addition for QPR ahead of the 2020/21 season?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

Warburton knows what Holt is all about having worked with him previously, which makes you think that a deal might be worth pursuing this summer now the player has become a free agent.

The 27-year-old has had little chance to impress in England, but he’s had a long spell with Rangers and you don’t play for that club if you don’t have something about you.

What I would question is whether Holt has what it takes to take QPR to that next level under Warburton.

There needs to be ambition at Loftus Road and the side need to add the right quality in the right places to become serious play-off contenders once more.

Sam Rourke:

Looks like an ideal squad signing.

Warburton is evidently a big fan of Holt and knows the player well, with both of them spending time at Rangers together.

Whether the 27-year-old would be a guaranteed starter for the R’s is uncertain, but he offers experience, versatility and an impressive passing skillset and range.

The R’s are somewhat depleted with central midfielders so you can see why QPR are keeping tabs on Holt’s situation, and to land a player with that much experience on a free looks like a solid, cost-efficient solution.

Ned Holmes:

I really like this one from the R’s.

Their midfield fragility has been an issue this term and contributed to their dreadful defensive record.

Holt has proven his quality at Ibrox and should help to shore that up.

His past experience with Warburton is a real boost, as well, they have that relationship already, so the QPR boss knows what he is getting and the Scotsman should settle well.