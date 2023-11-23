Highlights Southampton scouts watched Maximilian Entrup in action during an international friendly, suggesting they are considering him as a potential signing.

Entrup has had a strong start to his career at Hartberg, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances this season.

Carlton Palmer supports Southampton's pursuit of Entrup, believing he could be a good replacement for Che Adams, who has not yet signed a new deal and is rumored to be leaving in January.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Hartberg striker Maximilian Entrup would be a good signing for Southampton.

According to Laola1, via TEAMtalk, Southampton sent scouts to Monday's international friendly between Austria and Germany to watch Entrup in action.

Entrup joined Hartberg this summer after a prolific spell with Marchfield Donauauen, where he scored 32 goals in 38 games, and he has made a strong start to life at his new club, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 11 appearances so far this season.

His form caught the attention of Austria manager Ralf Rangnick, who gave him his first call up to the senior squad this month, and he made his debut as a late substitute in the 2-0 win over Germany.

Entrup could be seen as a potential replacement for Che Adams, with speculation continuing about the striker's future ahead of the January transfer window.

Adams stayed at St Mary's this summer following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, despite interest from the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Scotland international is in the last year of his contract, and according to the Daily Echo, the Saints have offered him a new three-year deal, which includes vice-captaincy, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, so the club are facing a decision on whether to cash in on him in January or risk losing him for free in the summer.

Southampton currently sit fourth in the Championship table, and they are back in action after the international break when they make the trip to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer backed Southampton's pursuit of Entrup, and he believes he could be a good replacement for Adams.

"Southampton are looking for a possible replacement for Che Adams," Palmer said.

"The Scottish striker has refused to put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal, and the offer of being vice-captain.

"Since all the speculation about his future in the summer, a move did not materialise and his form has been poor so far this season.

"It is anticipated Che will leave Southampton in January.

"One player Southampton are looking at as his possible replacement is Maximilian Entrup, who plays for Hartberg in Austria's top flight.

"He's scored eight times in nine appearances, he is considered to be one of Austria's best striking talents and is seen as an ideal replacement for Che.

"Southampton, who are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Championship and sit fourth in the table, did sign Sunderland marksman Ross Stewart, and have the prolific Adam Armstrong, but see Maximilian Entrup as someone with that extra bit of quality to try get them in the top two spots."

Related How is ex-Southampton FC star Mohammed Salisu getting on since leaving St Mary's? We looked at how Mohammed Salisu has fared since his move from Southampton to Monaco this summer.

Would Maximilian Entrup be a good signing for Southampton?

Entrup would be an intriguing addition for the Saints.

It would be a gamble to bring in a player who has never played in the Championship before, but Entrup's goalscoring record in recent years has been outstanding, and his potential is underlined by his recent call-up to the senior Austria squad.

As Palmer says, Southampton have two excellent options in Armstrong and Stewart, and Entrup could provide extra depth and quality to help the Saints in their promotion push should Adams depart.