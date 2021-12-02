‘Ideal place for him to flourish’ – Oxford United cast eyes over Ipswich Town outcast: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oxford United are casting their eyes over Ipswich Town striker James Norwood over a potential January transfer move, as per a Football league world exclusive report.

The 31-year-old is currently training with the club’s U23s, with a path back to the first-team looking increasingly unlikely as January nears.

According to the exclusive report, Oxford are joined by Lincoln City, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, as teams who are also monitoring the forward’s situation in Suffolk.

Quiz: 30 questions about Oxford United’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many goals did Kemar Roofe score for Oxford United in the 2015/16 campaign? 25 20 21 30

Norwood has been confined to just 21 minutes of League One football this season, with a move within the division looking quite likely.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on this potential move…

Ned Holmes

James Norwood is a proven EFL goalscorer and he could be a useful bit of cover and competition for Matty Taylor.

Oxford’s promotion push has run out of steam a bit recently and adding more goals up top in January could be just the boost they need.

Taylor has only scored six times this term and though they’ve got goals throughout their side, signing Norwood would strengthen Karl Robinson’s squad.

The League One season can be a long slog and there is a lot of competition for promotion right now, so a positive January window could be the difference between a top six finish and missing out.

For me, it’s a no-brainer if the deal is financially viable.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be an excellent signing for Oxford United because James Norwood would have the ability to potentially come in and provide some vital extra goals that could make the difference for them in their race to get into the top six.

Norwood’s ability is not in question, but he has not been able to remain fit enough at times and also not been able to fully convince Paul Cook in terms of his attitude. That has left him needing to find a new club and a fresh start in January and a move to Oxford to work under a manager in Karl Robinson who could bring the best out of him seems an ideal one.

If Norwood would be able to come into the Kassam Stadium and make an immediate impact then his goals alongside the form of Matty Taylor might be enough to help the Us keep their current run of form going.

Considering that Norwood is at a crossroads in his career at this stage he should seriously consider this move. He will likely have offers from elsewhere but Oxford could be an ideal place for him to flourish once again.

George Dagless

I think it could be a really decent signing for Oxford United.

If Norwood can stay fit and play a regular amount of games he’d surely score a good amount of goals at this level and potentially fire Oxford United to promotion.

I certainly think that on paper he improves their squad and their options up top and if Karl Robinson can get it to work then it could prove a shrewd move.

Ipswich seem to have plans without him going forwards and so it’s hardly surprising several League One sides are looking at him right now.