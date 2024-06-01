Derby County are preparing for life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

The Rams made an inconsistent start to the season, but an excellent second half of the campaign saw them secure second place behind champions Portsmouth, and they will return to the second tier after a two-year absence.

It is likely to be a busy summer at Pride Park as manager Paul Warne looks to strengthen his squad for the Championship, and one of his main tasks will be to replace midfielder Max Bird.

Bird made the move to Bristol City in the January transfer window before returning to Pride Park on loan until the end of the season, but with the campaign now concluded, he will now join up with his new team-mates at Ashton Gate.

Bringing Bird back on loan proved to be a shrewd move by the Rams as he starred on the way to promotion, and there is no doubt that he will be a big loss.

Max Bird stats for Derby County this season (League One only, according to Sofascore) Games 33 Goals 6 Shots per game 1.4 Assists 7 Key passes 1.2 Passing accuracy 78% Tackles per game 1.4 Balls recovered per game 5.2

Bird is not the only midfielder leaving the club this summer, with Ebou Adams returning to Cardiff City at the end of his loan spell, and Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith departing at the end of their contracts, so reinforcements in the middle of the park will be a priority for Warne.

We looked at three potential replacements for Bird that Derby should consider this summer.

Dan Barlaser

Warne is no stranger to attempting to sign his former players, and he could look to reunite with Middlesbrough midfielder Dan Barlaser this summer.

Barlaser joined Boro from Rotherham United in January 2023 for a fee of around £900,000, but it has been a turbulent time for him at the Riverside Stadium.

The 27-year-old provided five assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Boro this season, but he came in for significant criticism from supporters for his performances at times, and it remains to be seen whether he will be part of Michael Carrick's plans next season.

Barlaser worked with Warne previously at Rotherham, with the pair achieving two promotions from League One during their time together at the New York Stadium.

The midfielder enjoyed the best season of his career under Warne's guidance as he scored 10 goals and registered six assists in the 2021-22 campaign, and after an underwhelming spell at Boro, a move to Pride Park could be perfect for all parties.

Herbie Kane

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Derby are interested in Herbie Kane after his release by Barnsley.

Kane has established a reputation as one of the best midfielders in League One in recent years, and he scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 47 appearances this season as the Tykes reached the play-offs.

The 25-year-old would be more than capable of stepping up to the Championship, and while losing Bird is a huge blow for the Rams, Kane would help to provide the attacking threat that has been lost with his departure.

Kane's arrival would help to reduce the age of the Derby squad, and he is arguably an upgrade on the Rams' existing midfield options.

The midfielder has plenty of further room for improvement, and on a free transfer, he would be an excellent addition to Warne's side, so it is a deal the club must look to get over the line.

Lewis O'Brien

If Derby are to survive in the Championship this season, they will need to make some ambitious signings, and one player they could target is Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien.

The rivalry between the two clubs once made any deals seem unthinkable, but Tyrese Fornah made the move from the City Ground to Pride Park last summer, and the Rams could look to do business with their East Midlands neighbours again this time around.

O'Brien joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2022 along with team-mate Harry Toffolo in a deal believed to be worth £10 million, but the move did not work out.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at MLS side DC United, and he enjoyed a loan spell with Middlesbrough this season, registering one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions during his time at the Riverside Stadium.

O'Brien missed much of the first half of the season with injury, but he established himself as a key part of the team after his return to fitness, and he showed glimpses of the form that made Forest pay a significant fee for him two years ago.

Boro have decided against pursuing a permanent deal for O'Brien this summer, but Preston North End and Sheffield United are both said to be keen, and he will likely attract further second tier interest over the coming months.

O'Brien may not be able to provide the same attacking threat as Bird, but he is a quality performer at Championship level, and the Rams should join the race for his signature.