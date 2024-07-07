Highlights Bradford City will start the season away at MK Dons on Saturday 10th August 2024.

Bradford City could still see some new faces coming into the club before the season's first game.

The first EFL League Two game at Valley Parade will see Bradford City against Salford City on Saturday 17th August 2024.

Now that the fixtures for the EFL League Two 2024-25 season have been released, there is increased excitement across the Bradford City fanbase for next term as the club hopes to finally achieve promotion come May.

After narrowly missing out on a top-seven place last term, Bradford will have one clear aim in Graham Alexander's first full season at the helm – winning promotion from League Two.

The Bantams' first game of the season will take place at manager Alexander's former club, MK Dons, on Saturday 10th August 2024, who will be gunning to go up to League One themselves this term and have done some eye-catching summer transfer business.

As such, we will likely see some new faces in the starting XI for both teams when they meet in what should be a telling curtain-raiser for the pair in the 2024/25 campaign.

With very few more transfer changes expected to the Bradford City squad this summer after defender Aden Baldwin hinted at just that and manager Alexander spoke about it at the recent fans' forum, the starting line-up for the first game of the season is likely to feature many players from the previous season.

We've taken a look at the ideal starting XI that the Bantams will hope to name in their first game of the new campaign, sticking with the 5-3-2 formation that was predominately used last term in some form of variation over the season.

Ideal Bradford City XI v MK Dons Position Name GK Sam Walker RCB Aden Baldwin CB Sam Stubbs LCB Ciaran Kelly RWB Brad Halliday LWB Adam Lewis RCM Bobby Pointon CM Richie Smallwood LCM Jamie Walker ST Andy Cook ST Jake Young

GK: Sam Walker

Since joining the club last January to replace outgoing first-team goalkeeper Harry Lewis, Sam Walker has impressed during the 20 appearances the commanding keeper has made.

With young keeper Zac Hadi and goalkeeping coach Colin Doyle being the only two other options, it’s likely that Walker will start, and fans will be happy to know that Walker will be between the sticks for the season's opening game.

RCB: Aden Baldwin

Although the defender had a season to forget for former club Notts County last season, Aden Baldwin's new start at the Bantams could see the ball-playing centre-back become an important player for the team.

It’s likely he will feature in the first game ahead of other options like new recruit Neill Byrne due to his ability on the ball.

CB: Sam Stubbs

Somehow, despite facing key injuries last season, Sam Stubbs still managed to make 34 appearances for the club, and it’s likely that the son of former Everton and Celtic defender Alan Stubbs will be the like-for-like replacement for outgoing Matty Platt, who joined Notts County last month.

Fans hope to see a lot more from Stubbs next season, as showcased in his first full term at the club where he impressed due to his leadership skills and willingness to put his body on the line for the points.

LCB: Ciaran Kelly

Ciaran Kelly improved dramatically last season and received widespread praise from supporters for his improvement since joining the club from Irish club Bohemians in 2022.

Furthermore, Kelly also brings a lot of height to the side and is a natural left-footed defender, which is why he is likely to keep his position in the side next season.

RWB: Brad Halliday

Probably the first name on the teamsheet for most City fans, Brad Halliday has been outstanding since joining the club in 2022 and quickly established himself as a fan favourite.

Although last season saw the defender move from a more conventional right-back position to a wing-back role, Halliday was rightfully included in the EFL League Two Team of the Year last season and will be a key man for the Bantams this season.

LWB: Adam Lewis

Fans of the Bantams and Liverpool FC may be familiar with the name Adam Lewis. The now 24-year-old attacking left-back was released by the Reds this summer.

After spending the past two seasons on loan at Newport County, Lewis is familiar with the league and could add some balance to the attack as a natural left-wing back, which the club lacked over the previous season.

RCM: Bobby Pointon

Fan-favourite Bobby Pointon will face pressure next season to keep up his impressive displays from his breakthrough season last term.

His four goals and three assists in 24 EFL League Two appearances delighted fans and now many will expect more assists and a couple more goals from the talented midfielder next season.

However, fans are still waiting for the club to sign Pointon to a long-term deal, which the club has confirmed they’re looking to do.

​​CM: Richie Smallwood​​​​​​

The club's signing of Antoni Sarcevic is a statement on its aims for promotion next season. Fans will probably expect the serial promotion-winning midfielder to start the season's first game, but captain Richie Smallwood will likely start the first game for that reason alone, should he keep his captaincy.

Despite splitting fans' opinions, Smallwood is likely to still play a part in any success next season. Alexander could even make a formation change to somehow fit Smallwood, Sarcevic, Pointon, and Walker into the starting XI.

LCM: Jamie Walker​​​​​​​

The talented Scottish midfielder Jamie Walker has recently relieved that he was close to joining EFL League Two rival Carlise United, who have made a habit of signing Bradford City players or those linked with the club over recent years.

If fit, Walker will undoubtedly start every game next season, and for good reason. To date, Walker has contributed 18 goals in 82 appearances in all competitions for the Bantams.

ST: Andy Cook​​​​​​​

Andy Cook is somewhat marmite with the Bantam supporters. While many fans love the goalscoring forward, some fans do share their frustration at his overall game. However, there’s no doubt that the striker's goals are needed next season, and Cook will be starting against MK Dons in the season opener.

Despite there being many striking options at the club, including the hard-working Calum Kavanagh, it’s likely that Cook will remain the first-choice striker at the club.

ST: Jake Young

After disappointingly finishing the season injured since returning to the club from Swindon Town last January, supporters are hoping that Jake Young can showcase his goalscoring and creative ability, which saw the player receive much applause while with the Robins.

Again, it is most likely going to be Young or Kavanagh who partner Cook in attack, with Tyler Smith being the following choice before Vadaine Oliver in the pecking order.

Although several players could count themselves unlucky to miss out on a starting place for the season opener at MK Dons, the football season is a race and not a sprint, and players like Sarcevic, Alex Gilliead, Calum Kavanagh and Tyriek Wright will have their opportunities to showcase their skills throughout the term.