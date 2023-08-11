Highlights Norwich City secured a controversial late victory against Hull City with Adam Idah’s 96th minute winner, giving them a positive start to the season.

Southampton, tipped for a top two spot, will test Norwich City's promotion credentials in their upcoming match at St. Mary's.

David Wagner is expected to field a similar starting lineup, with key players like Angus Gunn, Dimitris Giannoulis, and Adam Idah likely to retain their places.

Russell Martin’s first game in charge of the south coast club saw the Saints also get off to a winning start to the Championship season.

A 2-1 win of their own over Sheffield Wednesday gave Southampton a win in their first game back in the second tier in 11 years.

Who will start for Norwich City against Southampton?

Here we look at the likely starting lineup that Wagner will use to take on Martin’s side on Saturday…

GK: Angus Gunn

Gunn has earned the gloves at Norwich and will keep his place as the starting goalkeeper.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Giannoulis has competition from Sam McCallum for the left-back spot, but he appears to be the favoured option among Wagner.

This could be a spot where the manager makes a change, but the Greek is more likely to keep his place after the win over Hull.

CB: Ben Gibson

Gibson started last weekend in the 2-1 win and it is very likely that he keeps his place in the team again this weekend.

CB: Shane Duffy

Andrew Omobamidele could step into the team, but the uncertainty surrounding his future may be enough to keep him on the sidelines.

In that event, Shane Duffy is an obvious pick to keep his spot in the team.

RB: Jack Stacey

Stacey started last weekend amid the speculation surrounding Max Aarons, who has since departed Carrow Road.

That should mean Stacey starts again this weekend.

CM: Kenny McLean

Barring any late injury issues, it’s not anticipated that Wagner will make many changes to his midfield, with McLean locked in.

CM: Jonathan Rowe

The 20-year-old earned a first league start last weekend and impressed with his performance.

It would be a surprise to see him dropped from the starting lineup as a result.

CM: Onel Hernandez

Hernandez has become an important part of Wagner’s plans in recent months and is now a regular starter in the side.

AM: Gabriel Sara

Sara performed well in the win over Hull and so is likely to keep his place in the side.

ST: Adam Idah

Idah provided the goal that sealed all three points against the Tigers last weekend.

While he could make a similar impact off the bench against Southampton, Ashley Barnes could come out of the side in place of Idah, as fresher legs may be needed in a game where Norwich might not see as much of the ball as they are used to.

ST: Josh Sargent

Sargent and Idah as a partnership could be a more dangerous threat in transition, thus could form a partnership up front against the Saints on Saturday.

Between Barnes and Sargent, the US international is more likely to retain his place in the team.