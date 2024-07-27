Highlights Norwich City's new manager, Johannes Hoff Thorup, will aim to get the team playing to its full potential this season to secure promotion.

Transfer sagas involving Adam Idah and Abu Kamara could drag on until the Transfer Deadline Day, with clubs showing interest in both players.

Celtic's pursuit of Idah and Portsmouth's interest in Kamara could lead to potential permanent moves if Norwich City receives the right offers.

Norwich City are gearing up to another season with another new name in the Carrow Road dugout.

Johannes Hoff Thorup begins his maiden venture into English football in the coming weeks after being poached from Danish Superliga side, FC Nordsjaelland.

The 35-year-old inherits a squad that, despite reaching the Championship play-off semi-finals before being well-beaten by Leeds United in the second of those encounters, could be guilty of not playing to their maximum potential.

That was a major source of frustration for the dedicated crowd at Carrow Road, as the Yellows have a number of top-standard Championship players within their ranks who Hoff Thorup will no doubt want to keep around in order to mount a sustained promotion bid this season.

However, some of those already have, and will continue to attract interest throughout what remains of the window. With that in mind, FLW pinpoints two transfer sagas in Norfolk which could drag on until Transfer Deadline Day on August 30th.

Adam Idah

The most obvious transfer saga which could run the distance of the next month is Celtic's pursuit of Adam Idah, after the Republic of Ireland international made a significant impression in the second half of last season whilst on loan at Parkhead.

Idah was still a strong performer in yellow and green prior to his move north of the border with six goals in 28 Championship games, before going on to score nine for the Hoops in all competitions under Brendan Rodgers, and none more memorable than his 90th-minute winner in an 'Old Firm' Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park on May 25th.

Adam Idah's 2023/24 campaign at Celtic (All competitions) Appearances 19 Goals 9 Assists 2

Unsurprisingly, the SPFL giants are looking to pull out all the stops in acquiring the Cork-born forward's signature on a permanent basis, but so far they have been blocked off by Norwich.

It was revealed on July 4th that the Canaries had knocked back a bid between £4-5m as Hoff Thorup wanted to examine Idah's performances across pre-season, before the striker reportedly made his stance clear over a preferred exit to his recent temporary employers.

The new boss has addressed the club's own take on the matter as the Irishman continues to play his own part in City's preparations for the upcoming campaign.

Given the importance he is likely to have for Norwich if his rich vein of goalscoring form continues - if he is still at Carrow Road for the first clash of the season - it would seem likely that Celtic would only continue to unsettle Norwich's present resolve in a desperate attempt to make a move permanent, as Football Scotland state there is still a lot of work to be done in that regard.

Related Celtic will look at Norwich City hero's success with serious regret: View Teemu Pukki became a hero at Carrow Road but his time at Celtic wasn't as successful

Abu Kamara

The situation surrounding Abu Kamara leaves Hoff Thorup with a constant dilemma, as the winger has showcased in the last year that he more than has the capability of becoming a Championship-standard player at a minimum for the years to come.

Similarly to the aforementioned Idah, his new boss in East Anglia is keen on giving Kamara a chance to impress in pre-season after a fruitful loan spell with last season's League One champions, Portsmouth.

At present, the 21-year-old's current deal at Carrow Road expires next summer, meaning that there are only two current windows where Norwich can turn a profit on their academy graduate, who accumulated 10 goals and 11 assists for the Fratton Park outfit last term.

Given his importance to the side under John Mousinho, it's little surprise to many that reports linked Pompey with a permanent swoop for Kamara's services, although City's own stance is that they could accept a significant offer, should it be forthcoming over the summer.

Mousinho has typically played such rumours down by stating: "I know it's something that the fans are really excited about, but at the moment, there is no movement there."

The former Oxford United man has already added to his wide department with the free transfer of former Norwich man, Josh Murphy, after a two-goal salvo in the League One Play-Off Final was his final act for the U's.

Given the hype surrounding Kamara, it is understandable that he's given a chance to stake a regular first-team claim under Hoff Thorup in the coming weeks, but if that doesn't go to plan, expect plenty of clubs to plot a late move for his services.