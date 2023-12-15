Highlights Norwich City head coach David Wagner has overcome a difficult period, winning four out of six matches and picking up 13 points to ease the pressure.

Their improved form has come at the perfect time as they gear up for a highly-anticipated match against bitter rivals Ipswich Town.

The predicted Norwich City starting XI includes key players like Angus Gunn, Dimitris Giannoulis, and Borja Sainz, who are expected to make an impact in the crucial game.

Despite the pressure well and truly being on him over a month ago because of poor results, Norwich City head coach David Wagner has seemingly passed through his most difficult stint as boss of the Canaries.

There was a serious chance that the German could have been sacked in November, especially with the arrival of new sporting director Ben Knapper, but winning four of their last six matches and picking up 13 points in that time has helped ease the burden.

And the run of form has come at the best time as they will have renewed confidence heading into their biggest game of the season, where they will take on bitter East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

It has been nearly five years since the two clubs last met, and with the Tractor Boys flying high in second position in the league, City will be wanting to bring them down a peg or two in-front of their own fans.

The predicted Norwich City XI to face Ipswich

Let's take a look at the starting 11 that Wagner might go with ahead of the crunch clash in Suffolk this coming weekend.

GK: Angus Gunn

Aside from a stint on the sidelines in November, Gunn has been the first-choice for Wagner ahead of George Long in-between the sticks and he will not be dropped for this contest.

RB: Jack Stacey

Kellen Fisher may have started against Sheffield Wednesday, but Wagner will need to count on all his experience for such a match.

Therefore, it's likely that Stacey will come back into the mix ahead of the 20-year-old ex-Bromley man, who was withdrawn at half-time in the 3-1 win over the Owls.

CB: Shane Duffy

Aside from one match he was suspended for, Duffy has started in every Championship match this season that he has been available for.

The Irishman will have a battle on his hands though as he deals with the likes of George Hirst and Conor Chaplin.

CB: Danny Batth

Kenny McLean may have slotted in at centre-back for the last three matches, but his expertise will be needed elsewhere for this match.

Therefore, a return could be on the cards for Batth, who has started just the three times since his summer move from Sunderland but he is more-than capable of pairing up with Duffy in the absences of Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Greek defender Giannoulis has little competition at left-back with Sam McCallum starting just the once this season, so it would be a shock if Wagner were to make a change here.

CDM: Kenny McLean

David Wagner may favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, but he cannot allow Ipswich to win the midfield battle - that means McLean needs to move from defence and into the engine room to add more steel into there.

He should have a good battle with Conor Chaplin and his presence will allow two other players more freedom further up the pitch.

CDM: Gabriel Sara

He can play as a holding midfielder or in the number 10, and with five goals and eight assists so far this season, Sara is one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

The East Anglian derby is a new experience for him though, but he will be more than ready for it.

CAM: Marcelino Nunez

Nunez hasn't always been a starter under Wagner, but he has played three times in succession from the start in recent weeks and will surely be kept in-place ahead of the likes of Liam Gibbs.

Yet to pick up a goal contribution though this season so far, it would be a perfect place for Nunez to get off the mark.

RW: Jonathan Rowe

Having missed a couple of games at the end of last month with an injury, Rowe has finally hit the back of the net once more in the 3-1 win over Wednesday.

It would have been a real confidence booster for the young winger, who hadn't netted in the previous five appearances he had made, and he is more-than up for the derby considering his latest social media posts...

LW: Borja Sainz

Sainz marked his first start in a Norwich shirt by scoring and assisting against Sheffield Wednesday, and there's no way he can be dropped out for this coming weekend.

The 22-year-old can provide pace and creativity on the counter attack, if that is the way that Wagner is going to set up.

ST: Ashley Barnes

Striker Ashley Barnes could return for Norwich when they visit Cardiff in November

Playing three midfielders in McLean, Sara and Nunez will mean that one striker has to drop out, and in this case it could be Idah, who has scored six Championship goals but doesn't have the all-round game that Barnes does.

The veteran could occupy Ipswich's defenders, giving more space for Sara, Rowe and Sainz to make things happen.