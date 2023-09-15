Highlights Norwich City will be eager to bounce back from their first defeat of the season and secure a win against Stoke City.

Alex Neil's Stoke City side has struggled on the road, and Norwich City's experienced defenders will be looking to capitalise on that.

The Canaries' midfield, including instrumental player Gabriel Sara, has been strong in creating chances and will look to continue their impressive performances.

Norwich City will be eager to bounce back after suffering their first defeat of the Championship season in the final of five games prior to the September international break - a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

David Wagner's side return to the home comforts of Carrow Road this weekend to face former head coach Alex Neil and his Stoke City side, who sit 11 places but just four points behind the Canaries. So far this season, the Potters are yet to pick up a point away from the Bet365 Stadium with defeats to Ipswich and Millwall.

The German will be hoping for a return to winning ways, and here is our predicted Norwich City XI.

GK: Angus Gunn

Fresh from the Scotland squad, Gunn is ultimately one of the first names on Wagner's teamsheet, despite only keeping one league clean sheet so far this campaign.

George Long may have to wait a while to oust the current Canaries number one.

RB: Jack Stacey

Since joining from AFC Bournemouth, Stacey has featured in all five of Norwich's Championship outings so far this season.

There seems like no reason for that to change, with the 27-year-old starting life at Carrow Road as a solid performer.

CB: Shane Duffy

The experienced centre-half has slotted straight into the Norwich lineup since his move from Fulham.

It seems logical that Wagner will continue to select the Ireland international, but he and Ben Gibson will still need to improve as a partnership in the coming weeks, after a tough time against Rotherham.

The added competition of Danny Batth will certainly keep both players on their toes.

CB: Ben Gibson

Gibson looks set to continue in defence alongside Duffy, and will be hoping he can contribute towards a first clean sheet on home turf so far this season.

Stoke have struggled on the road so far, and the experienced duo will be hoping that continues.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

Giannoulis has also been a steady performer for the Canaries so far this campaign, but must be wary that Sam McCallum has made two substitute cameos in recent weeks.

However, he looks set to continue his spell in the starting lineup against the Potters.

CM: Gabriel Sara

Sara has been one of the most instrumental Championship performers in Norwich's strong start to the campaign.

As per Fotmob, the Brazilian sits highest of the league's chances created with 25, expected assists with 2.7 and big chances created with five. He has a total of one goal and two assists so far to his name, and will look to provide more on Saturday.

CM: Kenny McLean

Despite being linked with a reunion with former Canaries boss Daniel Farke at Leeds United in the summer, the Scot has continued to play a key role in the defensive midfield area for Wagner, and as club captain it would take a number of factors for the likes of Liam Gibbs to displace him in the side.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

The Swiss winger was the man who looked to drag them back from 2-0 down at Rotherham last time out, and whilst he couldn't change the eventual outcome, was able to record his second goal in five games.

Wagner will be hoping he can add a number of assists to his tally in the coming weeks, after impressing so far.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

The Championship's top scorer has had an incredible start to the campaign, with four goals in five appearances in the league, and another in the Carabao Cup success at QPR.

Rowe has earned rave reviews so far this season from outsiders as well as Norwich fans, and the 20-year-old will hope to continue his run of scoring at Carrow Road for a third successive game.

CAM: Ashley Barnes

Barnes has proved to be an incredibly shrewd signing for Wagner, having scored two and added an assist from his first five matches with the club, despite featuring in an unfamiliar number ten role.

The 33-year-old will also hope to build on his good record against Alex Neil's men, having scored four goals in eight games against them in his career to date.

ST: Adam Idah

And finally, Idah has also scored two and added an assist from five outings, which highlights the link-up play and attacking threat at Wagner's disposal despite the absence of Josh Sargent, as Wagner confirmed the timescale of the US international's injury hasn't changed.