“I’d try to keep hold of him” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit gives Dapo Afolayan verdict amid previous transfer interest

Bolton Wanderers had a strong season last year, however, they will have felt disappointed not to have made it into the play-offs, just falling short.

Next season, Ian Evatt will be keen to lead his side to promotion up to the Championship and his summer business so far has certainly been a reflection of this.

Wanderers have strengthened in their attacking positions and they’re looking strong.

However, with last season’s top goalscorer Dapo Afolayan having attracted interest over the window, they could be set to lose people too.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques whether he thinks his club should cash in on the attacker this summer: “Obviously every club has their price for a player whether they tell you if they do or they don’t, they all have a price and obviously we’re not at the level where we can turn down massive offers.

“I personally wouldn’t get rid of him, I’d try to keep hold of him for this season and really push for promotion. He got off to a really, really good start and just watching him play, you can see why there’s been interest. He completely lights up games.

“Towards the end of the season I think he got a little bit complacent so i’d like to see that stamped out of his game a little bit but I think if you spoke to the majority of Bolton fans you’d say he’s definitely one we want to keep hold of, and I think most people would say don’t sell him at any price but obviously given what we’ve been through in the last few years financially, we’ve got to be sensible with certain things.

“I’d like to think that if we were to cash in, we’d have a good replacement. We do have quite a lot of attacking depth now which is a good things.”

The Verdict:

Dapo Afolayan had a brilliant season with Bolton last year and if he stays at the club will no doubt be a massive part of their push for promotion and have a key role to play.

However, should a sizeable offer for him come in this summer, then the club will have to consider it given how much it could help them.

That being said, because the striker is under contract for another two years, they’re also under no pressure to sell for less than they value him.