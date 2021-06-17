‘I’d take you back’, ‘Make it happen’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to former favourite’s recent reveal

Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of players over the years that have established themselves as firm fans favourites at Hillsborough.

One of those was Reda Johnson, with the defender making over 80 appearances for the Owls over his three-year spell with the club.

He signed for them in 2011, and played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2011/12 season in League One, before featuring in the following two seasons for Sheffield Wednesday.

His time at Hillsborough reached a conclusion in the summer of 2014, as he went on to sign for Coventry City. Johnson has most recently been playing his football for National League side Eastleigh though.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man hinted that he was returning to football after a year out, although it remains to be seen as to whether it’ll be as a player or coach at this stage.

Am I back in game ?

As player ? As coach 👀👀who knows 🕵🏾‍♂️✍🏽 — Reda JOHNSON (@JohnsonReda) June 16, 2021

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Johnson’s recent reveal on his future, with many keen to see him return to Hillsborough as a coach.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Would love you back at Wednesday Reda. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) June 16, 2021

You coming home Reda!! @swfc — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) June 16, 2021

@Nathanchadwawaw get the band back together — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) June 16, 2021

Definitely need someone who would 'excite' the fans and wow … no one does that better than FIT FIT FIT Reda Johnson. 🥰🦉💙🦉 — SheOwl7 (@HillsboroughS6) June 16, 2021

Wish it was to Wednesday 🦉 — JillOvO🦉💙 (@RlJill) June 16, 2021

Could use you right now back at Wednesday — 🐐 (@NoBiasEliasx) June 16, 2021

Come home reda we need you back to help sort this mess out, one hell of a player and knows how passionate us wednesday'ites are 🔥🔥💯💯🔵⚪🔵⚪🔵 — Ben (@benjimbrown) June 16, 2021

Guess who's back, back in game. Back to the owls Reda? — Andy P (@AndyisLive) June 16, 2021

We need some1 with the passion , make it happen big man 👊🔵⚪ — Danny Booth (@owlzmadboothy) June 16, 2021

I’d take you back as a player, I’d take you back as a coach! Need a bit of your mentality in the club to get us out of this league! — Cobi Stokes (@cobi_stokes) June 16, 2021

A SWFC enforcer would be fine with us Reda — brell ewart (@ewart_brell) June 17, 2021