‘I’d take you back’, ‘Make it happen’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to former favourite’s recent reveal

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have had their fair share of players over the years that have established themselves as firm fans favourites at Hillsborough. 

One of those was Reda Johnson, with the defender making over 80 appearances for the Owls over his three-year spell with the club.

He signed for them in 2011, and played his part in the club’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2011/12 season in League One, before featuring in the following two seasons for Sheffield Wednesday.

His time at Hillsborough reached a conclusion in the summer of 2014, as he went on to sign for Coventry City. Johnson has most recently been playing his football for National League side Eastleigh though.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man hinted that he was returning to football after a year out, although it remains to be seen as to whether it’ll be as a player or coach at this stage.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Johnson’s recent reveal on his future, with many keen to see him return to Hillsborough as a coach.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

