“I’d take it as a bonus” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts as Black Cats eye transfer for Premier League player

Sunderland are one of four Championship clubs looking to sign AFC Bournemouth attacker Jamal Lowe this summer, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

As per our exclusive, the Black Cats are battling the three relegated sides from the Premier League – Watford, Norwich City and Burnley – in order to secure a deal with the Cherries.

Lowe scored seven goals for Bournemouth in 34 league outings last campaign, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old is seemingly out of favour at the Vitality Stadium this term, though, with the Cherries happy for him to leave on loan.

With the above links in mind, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on Sunderland’s links to Lowe.

“Jamal Lowe is someone I’d like to see brought into the club.” Jack told FLW.

“He did make a lot of appearances in a promotion winning side at Bournemouth last season, he’s made an appearance in the Premier League already this season.

“We’ve got history with him at Wembley when he lobbed it over Jon McLaughlin in the Checkatrade Trophy final but I’d definitely like to see him added to the club, as a striker anyway as we’ve only got Simms and Stewart at the club.

“As much as they are brilliant, we do need an extra body in there because if we do have an injury in there then it could become a serious worry, so Jamal Lowe is someone I’d really like to see at the club.”

Jack added: “I think maybe we’re going a bit heavy on the wingers,”

“Obviously Jewison Bennette, his signing is yet to be announced but looks imminent and there’s obviously a lot of links flying about with wingers we are linked with.

“I think the priority has to be a central midfielder but if we sign Jamal Lowe I’d take it as a bonus.”

The verdict

I do think Jamal Lowe would be a good pick up for Sunderland.

As outlined by our fan pundit above, whilst the club do have quality options up front, they are lacking in terms of depth and competition.

Lowe could provide that and really challenge for a starting spot.

Not only that, but being a right-winger for most of his career, the 28-year-old could also play out on the right flank for Alex Neil’s side, offering the Sunderland boss plenty of versatility.

On a loan deal, this could be shrewd and financially prudent move for the club to make.