‘I’d take him’, ‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as new managerial candidate emerges

Birmingham City are reportedly considering making an approach for Coventry City boss Mark Robins as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues have previously revealed that Pep Clotet will step down from the managerial post at the end of this year’s campaign, with Birmingham struggling for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year.

They’re currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to avoid relegation into the third tier this term.

Robins has an impressive CV to date as a manager, and has recently guided Coventry City to promotion into the Championship, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Robins as their new manager.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

If mark robins is smart he will avoid us like the black plague. Bcfc would ruin him. — Josh bcfc tilley (@joshtillz16) June 28, 2020

No thanks, next year will show with Coventry he will be out of his comfort zone and fail — Phil Parry (@PhilParry77) June 28, 2020

I'd take him but pretty confident that he wouldn't come to us. Who do most Blues fans think we're gonna get!? Take Jokanovic and Hughton out of your minds because neither are happening! — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) June 28, 2020

I’d take him done wonders at Coventry just my opinion 💙👍 — Alan Elwell (@elwell_alan) June 28, 2020

Rather have carsley and Gardner — Mike (@Brummy1975) June 28, 2020

Oh nooooooooop😱cheap options — Freddie74 (@Freddie744) June 28, 2020

Sorry, with all due respect to Mark Robins , league 1 is far easier than the championship. We need to ambitious and strive for a manager who can get us up and keep us up like Wolves have done. Someone who has pedigree of winning. Aim higher @BCFC,the fans deserve it! — Mark Shenton (@placii21) June 28, 2020

Yes! Would he come to us though? I very much doubt It. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) June 28, 2020

Scraping the barrel again aren’t we — bluenose (@NdelantyNeil) June 28, 2020

I was one of about a hundred blues fans that went to the replay against Cov. They cut through us repeatedly, playing lovely one-touch football. They are clearly very well coached. I'd be very happy with him. — Alan Crawford (@alanfcrawford1) June 28, 2020

Hope not! — Matthew Butlin (@MattieBluenose) June 28, 2020