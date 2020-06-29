Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘I’d take him’, ‘No thanks’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as new managerial candidate emerges

Birmingham City are reportedly considering making an approach for Coventry City boss Mark Robins as their new manager ahead of the 2020/21 season according to journalist Alan Nixon. 

The Blues have previously revealed that Pep Clotet will step down from the managerial post at the end of this year’s campaign, with Birmingham struggling for a positive run of results since the turn of the New Year.

They’re currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and will be eager to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, as they look to avoid relegation into the third tier this term.

Robins has an impressive CV to date as a manager, and has recently guided Coventry City to promotion into the Championship, after the majority of clubs in League One agreed to curtail this year’s campaign early due to off-the-field events.

Plenty of Birmingham City fans took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in appointing Robins as their new manager.

