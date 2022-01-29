‘I’d take a draw’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as Tony Mowbray names starting XI for Luton Town clash

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid this afternoon when they make the trip to Luton Town.

Rovers will be without top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, with the Chilean international representing his country in the latest Word Cup Qualifying fixtures.

The Lancashire club have picked up 29 points from a possible 36 available since a horror defeat at home to Fulham, with Tony Mowbray’s side transforming themselves from a play-off chasing team to an automatic contender.

However, Blackburn face a tough test with the Hatters in the way. Nathan Jones’ side, like Rovers, have accumulated 13 points from their last six games, making stride towards the much-desired play-off positions.

Luton have held Fulham and have beaten Bournemouth in the last month and a half, proving to be a match for high-flying clubs at the Bedfordshire home.

Mowbray has handed Deyovaisio Zeefuik a full league debut against the Hatters this afternoon, whilst Reda Khadra misses out because of a slight hamstring injury.

There are also starts for Bradley Johnson and Jan Paul van Hecke, with 18-year-old Jake Garrett taking a spot on the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their starting line up at Kenilworth Road…

I’d take a draw I think. Think we’ll struggle for goals. Not getting into the Rothwell saga, last I heard he had a bad back and was a maybe. https://t.co/zbweKGjQGO — Upton (@Joshua_Upton) January 29, 2022

Nyambe and Zeefuik sharing the same field. Come on that's not fair lads.🤣 #Rovers https://t.co/khwTHFvMwT — Ell Van Hecke (@Elliottkinsella) January 29, 2022

Good to see zeefuik starting, he looked really good the few mins he was on last time — Anthony (@ant1188) January 29, 2022

Not sure why people are questioning Zeefiuk on the right, had Middlesbrough in knots twice on Monday. Of course it's not his preferred position but against another battling team his inclusion should help!! 🔵⚪️ — Matthew Redford (@matt_redders) January 29, 2022

Bench is looking a bit weak… but should be stronger next week… sneak a win today and we are on! — IMc Diaz (@iain_maccy) January 29, 2022

Excited!!! Zeefuik to score! 🔵⚪🌹 — Ͳհҽ Ⱥժժҽɾ – Jay Winstanley (@TheAdder180) January 29, 2022

Not sure what Johnson brings to the team. JRC or Davenport would have more energy in midfield. Excited for Zeefuik's full debut 💙🤍👍🏼 — Anthany Baldwin (@Anthany_Scamp) January 29, 2022

No rothwell again!! Worrying 🤔 — Neil Anderson Diaz (@nezrovers14) January 29, 2022