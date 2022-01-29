Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

‘I’d take a draw’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as Tony Mowbray names starting XI for Luton Town clash

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid this afternoon when they make the trip to Luton Town. 

Rovers will be without top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz, with the Chilean international representing his country in the latest Word Cup Qualifying fixtures. 

The Lancashire club have picked up 29 points from a possible 36 available since a horror defeat at home to Fulham, with Tony Mowbray’s side transforming themselves from a play-off chasing team to an automatic contender. 

 

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25

David Dunn

 

 

However, Blackburn face a tough test with the Hatters in the way. Nathan Jones’ side, like Rovers, have accumulated 13 points from their last six games, making stride towards the much-desired play-off positions.

Luton have held Fulham and have beaten Bournemouth in the last month and a half, proving to be a match for high-flying clubs at the Bedfordshire home.

Mowbray has handed Deyovaisio Zeefuik a full league debut against the Hatters this afternoon, whilst Reda Khadra misses out because of a slight hamstring injury.

There are also starts for Bradley Johnson and Jan Paul van Hecke, with 18-year-old Jake Garrett taking a spot on the bench.

Here, we take a look at how Blackburn fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their starting line up at Kenilworth Road… 


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I’d take a draw’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react as Tony Mowbray names starting XI for Luton Town clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: