‘I’d swerve it’ – Leeds United register interest in signing Championship striker: The verdict

Leeds United are locked in a transfer tussle with Crystal Palace and Swansea City to the potential signing of Danny Loader according to the Daily Mail.

Loader has struggled for consistent game time with Reading this season, and has made just 12 senior appearances for the Berkshire-based side.

The 19-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer, and it has also been reported by the Daily Mail that the Royals have withdrawn their contract offer to Loader amid the off-the-field crisis.

The England youth international was previously set to move to Wolves in the January transfer window, but Reading ‘pulled the plug’ on the move, which saw the forward remain at the Madejski Stadium.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for Loader as well, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sat top of the Championship table, and well on course to win a long overdue promotion back into the Premier League this term.

But would Loader be a good addition to the Leeds United squad ahead of next year’s campaign?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

The idea of what Marcelo Bielsa could do with a player of Loader’s quality is interesting and I’m sure he’d get a chance at Leeds, but then, I’d question whether the Whites really need him.

Bielsa’s unwavering faith in Patrick Bamford will continue even if the club are promoted, whilst there’s a high chance we will see Jean-Kevin Augustin arrive on a permanent deal.

Add Tyler Roberts to the mix and Leeds are well stocked, so if Loader was to arrive, he’d be struggling for game time.

He might be a useful option if Leeds blow up and miss out on promotion, but for a Premier League signing, I’d swerve it.

Ned Holmes:

I think this could be a really smart bit of business from the Whites.

Loader is a very highly regarded prospect and someone that has drawn the attention of clubs around the country ahead of his Reading exit this summer.

Leeds could be an ideal place for him to move. We’ve seen over the last few seasons that Marcelo Bielsa is willing to put faith in his young players and that a number of academy players have come through.

If Loader can continue to develop over the next few years then it looks a move that could pay dividends in the future.

George Harbey:

Loader is undoubtedly a player with huge potential and he has shown glimpses of his quality, but I think he needs to move somewhere where he is guaranteed first-team football.

If Leeds go up, which looks likely, it has to be said, Jean-Kevin Augustin will become a permanent Whites player and the club may look to bring in even more cover for Patrick Bamford.

Personally, I don’t feel that Loader is ready for the Premier League just yet and to be playing for a club like Leeds, as he hasn’t scored enough goals in enough regular starts for the Berkshire club.

He possesses real pace and an eye for goal, though, and if ever there was a manager who could get the best out of every young player, it’s Marcelo Bielsa.